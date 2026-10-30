Dangote refinery exports top domestic receipts at 54.63m litres daily

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | October 31 2026

Key Points

Dangote Refinery’s combined petrol, diesel and aviation fuel exports rose 37.33% to 54.63 million litres per day in September 2026

Domestic receipts of the three products fell 22.08% to 39.98 million litres per day, leaving exports 14.65 million litres per day higher

NMDPRA data show that exports accounted for 57.74% of the refinery’s combined evacuation, while national petrol and diesel receipts also declined

Main Story

Dangote Petroleum Refinery exported 54.63 million litres of petrol, diesel and aviation fuel daily in September 2026, exceeding its combined domestic receipts of the three products by 14.65 million litres per day.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority’s September 2026 Fact Sheet shows that combined exports increased by 37.33% from 39.78 million litres per day in August. Domestic receipts, however, declined by 22.08% from 51.31 million litres per day to 39.98 million litres.

The reversal occurred despite higher production. Output of the three products increased by 15.68% to 97.67 million litres per day from 84.43 million litres in August. Average capacity utilisation also rose to 105.98% from 105.21% of the refinery’s installed 650,000 barrels-per-day capacity.

Exports represented 57.74% of the refinery’s combined evacuation in September, compared with 43.67% in August. Aviation fuel was a major contributor: exports accounted for 87.44% of the product’s evacuation.

Petrol production reached 47.22 million litres per day, above Nigeria’s average daily consumption of 44.4 million litres. However, the refinery received 28.50 million litres per day into the domestic market, exported 15.47 million litres and added 3.25 million litres to stock.

National petrol receipts fell by 23.37% to 38.7 million litres per day, while diesel receipts declined by 40% to 8.7 million litres per day. NMDPRA attributed lower petrol imports to the exhaustion of approved permit volumes and linked weak diesel receipts to low imports and domestic evacuation amid high prices.

What’s Being Said

The NMDPRA’s September fact sheet provides the production, export and domestic receipt figures. The regulator also attributed the decline in petrol imports to the exhaustion of approved permit volumes and cited low imports and domestic evacuation amid high prices as factors behind reduced diesel receipts.

The supplied material contains no direct quotation from the regulator, Dangote Refinery or an independent industry analyst. No company response or independent assessment of the export-to-domestic supply shift was provided.

What’s Next

The next NMDPRA monthly fact sheet will provide the next comparable set of production, export and domestic receipt figures; its publication date is not specified in the supplied material.

Further data will be needed to establish whether September’s higher export share represents a sustained change in the refinery’s domestic supply pattern.

The regulator’s reported petrol stock sufficiency of 23.9 days and diesel stock sufficiency of 49.7 days remain important indicators to monitor against domestic supply requirements.

The Bottom Line:

The September figures show that higher refinery production did not translate into higher domestic receipts, as exports took a larger share of the three products’ evacuation. For the Nigerian market, the key issue is not production capacity alone but how much output reaches domestic consumers and whether national stocks can maintain adequate supply.