KEY POINTS

Brent crude rose 0.26 per cent to $92.19 per barrel on Thursday, while US West Texas Intermediate gained 5 cents to $83.31.

Attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and threats to Middle East supplies supported prices.

Expectations of a global supply surplus and rising US crude inventories limited the gains.

US crude stocks increased by 3.4 million barrels, far exceeding market expectations of a 58,000-barrel rise.

MAIN STORY

Oil prices edged higher on Thursday after falling in the previous session, as concerns about supply disruptions in the Middle East countered expectations of a global oil surplus.

Brent crude futures rose 24 cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $92.19 per barrel at 0953 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained five cents to $83.31.

The December WTI contract, which expires on Friday, was trading at that level, while the more actively traded January contract rose 12 cents to $82.43.

Prices received support from continued security concerns around the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for global oil shipments.

Iran’s navy said three oil tankers travelling east of the strait had been disabled by mines, according to Iranian media reports on Wednesday.

The Iran-aligned Houthi movement also fired missiles towards Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, on Thursday. Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence agency said the danger had passed.

Supply concerns were also linked to attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing industry sources, that Ukrainian drone strikes had reduced the combined crude processing volumes of Russian refineries by 45 per cent since late October.

ANZ analysts said the attacks were keeping supply risks elevated for both crude oil and refined petroleum products, with production and exports falling.

However, expectations of increased global supply continued to weigh on the market.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that crude oil inventories rose by 3.4 million barrels to 417.8 million barrels in the week ended November 13.

The increase was significantly higher than the 58,000-barrel rise expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The inventory build-up added to concerns that supply could exceed demand, limiting the scope for further price increases.

Brent had fallen by 1.3 per cent in the previous session, while WTI declined by 3.2 per cent to its lowest level since August 26.

THE ISSUES

The movement in oil prices reflects two competing forces: the risk of supply disruptions and expectations that more oil could become available than the market needs.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a major concern because attacks on vessels can interrupt shipments even when oil production continues. If tankers cannot safely transport crude through the route, supplies reaching international markets may fall, putting upward pressure on prices.

The situation in Russia adds another layer of uncertainty. Damage to refineries can reduce the amount of crude processed into petrol, diesel and other products, potentially tightening fuel markets even when crude oil remains available.

On the other hand, rising US inventories suggest that more crude is being held in storage. A larger build-up than expected can indicate that supply is outpacing demand, putting downward pressure on prices.

Expectations of higher US interest rates are another concern. Higher borrowing costs could slow economic activity and reduce growth in oil demand. A stronger US dollar could also make dollar-priced crude more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

For Nigeria, changes in international crude prices matter because oil exports are an important source of foreign exchange and government revenue. Higher prices could support export earnings, but disruptions to global supply and changes in demand make the outlook uncertain.

WHAT’S NEXT

Investors will continue monitoring developments around the Strait of Hormuz, attacks on energy infrastructure and US inventory figures for signs of whether supply risks or surplus concerns will dominate the market.

The meeting between Trump, Xi and Putin in Shenzhen is also attracting attention because of the leaders’ comments on the need to keep oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz. However, the discussions have not yet produced a confirmed resolution to the regional conflicts.

BOTTOM LINE

Oil prices edged higher on Thursday as Middle East supply risks supported the market, but a larger-than-expected increase in US crude inventories and concerns about excess supply limited gains. The direction of prices will depend on whether shipping and production disruptions outweigh the prospect of weaker demand and rising supplies.

Reuters