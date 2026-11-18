KEY POINTS

Brent crude fell 0.7 per cent to $92.53 a barrel, while US WTI dropped 1.4 per cent to $84.77.

US crude and fuel inventories increased last week, adding pressure to oil prices.

Continued US-Iran attacks and threats to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz limited the decline.

MAIN STORY

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as rising US crude and fuel inventories added to concerns about an oil supply surplus, although tensions between the United States and Iran continued to support prices.

Brent crude futures declined by 61 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $92.53 a barrel at 0550 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by $1.24, or 1.4 per cent, to $84.77.

The price decline followed an increase in US crude and fuel inventories, with figures from the American Petroleum Institute showing that crude stocks rose by 5.28 million barrels in the week ended November 13.

Gasoline inventories increased by 5.12 million barrels, while distillate stocks rose by 351,000 barrels.

The inventory growth added to concerns about rising oil supply at a time when market expectations of a global surplus were already weighing on prices.

WTI recorded a sharper decline than Brent, widening the price difference between the two benchmarks. Data from LSEG showed that the prompt Brent-WTI spread had reached its highest level in more than two weeks.

However, continued military tensions between the United States and Iran limited the decline in oil prices.

Bahrain’s defence force said on Wednesday that it had intercepted Iranian aerial attacks on the country, which hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

The development followed an exchange of strikes between Washington and Tehran on Tuesday. Iranian drones reportedly targeted a US military radar system in Bahrain, while the United States struck a missile launch site on Iran’s Qeshm Island.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz also remained a concern after an LPG tanker was struck by a projectile off the coast of Oman on Monday, forcing its crew to abandon the vessel.

LSEG analysts said vessel movement data indicated that normal shipping flows through the strait had not resumed, despite efforts to restore regional oil supplies through alternative routes.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group also said on Tuesday that it had launched five drones towards two pumping stations along Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline. Saudi Arabia has used the pipeline to transport oil to Yanbu for export, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

THE ISSUES

The oil market is facing two competing pressures. Rising US inventories and expectations of excess supply are pushing prices down, while military attacks and shipping disruptions are keeping a risk premium in the market.

The inventory increases suggest that more crude and refined products are accumulating in the United States. When stocks rise, it can indicate that supply is exceeding immediate demand, putting downward pressure on prices.

The Strait of Hormuz presents a different risk. Disruption to shipping through the waterway can delay oil deliveries and raise concerns about the availability of supplies. Alternative export routes may reduce the impact, but they do not automatically restore normal shipping conditions.

The difference between Brent and WTI also reflects regional market conditions. Brent is the international oil benchmark, while WTI reflects the US crude market. Changes in demand for US crude in overseas markets can therefore cause WTI to fall more sharply than Brent.

For Nigeria, falling international oil prices could reduce the value of crude exports and put pressure on government revenue. The actual impact will also depend on domestic production and export volumes.

WHAT’S NEXT

Traders will continue monitoring US inventory data, developments in the US-Iran conflict and shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz.

The ability of regional producers to maintain exports through alternative routes will also influence how oil prices respond to further disruptions.

BOTTOM LINE

Oil prices are under pressure from rising US inventories and expectations of excess supply. However, continued military tensions and uncertainty over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz are preventing a sharper decline.

Reuters