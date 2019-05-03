Dangote, Ovia, Otedola and More Invited to Join 1000+ Global Business Leaders U.S.-Africa Business Summit in June

President and CEO, Ms. Florizelle Liser met with key stakeholders in the public and private sector during her recent visit to Kenya and Nigeria. This was part of the ongoing effort to promote the upcoming U.S.-Africa Business Summit from June 18 – 21, 2019 in Maputo, Mozambique and advance trade, investment and business engagement between the United States and Nigeria. CCA, a Washington D.C. based organization, is the leading U.S. business association focused solely on connecting business interests between the United States and Africa.

In Lagos, Nigeria, Ms. Liser and Mr. Ekenem Isichei, West Africa Director, CCA, met with CCA board members, Mr. Aliko Dangote and Mr. Jim Ovia and invited them to speak at the upcoming U.S.-Africa Business Summit from June 18 – 21, 2019 in Maputo, Mozambique. In the meetings with Ms. Liser, Mr. Dangote and Mr. Ovia shared their current business objectives and expansion efforts across Africa.

Ms. Liser and Mr. Isichei attended a private CCA member dinner hosted by Mr. Ovia, which had in attendance, Dr. Oduwole, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Enabling Business Environment Secretariat (EBES), Mr. Aliko Dangote, Mr. Victor Hammond, Cecil Hammond, Mr. Femi Otedola, Mr. AIg-Imoukhuede, and other private sector business leaders from Andela, Flutterwave, Citibank, GE, Google, Visa, Procter and Gamble, Simon Coopers etc. Ms. Liser discussed CCA’s commitment to promoting U.S.-Nigeria relations, spoke about CCA’s work in Nigeria and across the continent in different sectors and invited all the members and dinner guests to the upcoming U.S.-Africa Business Summit.

During her trip, Ms. Liser with the Lagos State Chamber of Commerce President, Mr. Babatunde Ruwase, Mr. Muda Yusuf, Director General and Ms. Temitope Akintunde, Assistant Director of LCCI. Areas of mutual interest were discussed, and areas of opportunities were identified where both organizations could work together.

Ms. Liser also met with the President of the Nigerian American Chamber of Commerce (NACC), Mr. Akomolafe, the Director General, Joyce Akpata and members of the board. Given that both organizations are focused on building strong synergies between the US and Nigeria, Ms. Liser invited the President and members of the NACC to CCA’s U.S.-Africa Business Summit.

The CCA president also attended a private dinner hosted by Mr and Mrs. Tunde Folawiyo and the Global Citizen’s foundation, which was attended by the Governor elect of Lagos State, Mr. Sanwolu, Mr. Jim Ovia, Mr. Tonye Cole, Biola Alabi etc.

To conclude her visit to Nigeria, Ms. Liser explored Nigeria’s tech sector by visiting the Andela Nigeria office and the Vibranium Valley innovation hub. She was impressed by the human capital development efforts involved and the remarkable innovation from the ICT sector in Nigeria.

Since 1997, CCA's U.S.-Africa Business Summit has been regarded as the essential conference on doing business in and investing in Africa.