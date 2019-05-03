Jumia Announces Partnership with World’s largest Pizza chain Pizza Hut

“Jumia & Pizza Hut Partnership “

Lagos, Nigeria; 03 May 2019: The Managing Director of Jumia’s food marketplace, Guy Futi has announced an on-demand pizza delivery partnership between Jumia’s food marketplace and Pizza Hut. The partnership is expected to boost operational performance and last mile delivery in Nigeria.

Futi made this disclosure at a press conference held at Pizza Hut, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Giving more details about the partnership, Futi said: “As the premier food delivery business in Nigeria, we are opening up our platform to enable our customers to order pizza from Pizza Hut while ensuring that it is delivered at record time.

“Currently, our average delivery time is less than 45 minutes which is the quickest in Nigeria. We are reinforcing our operations to further cut our average delivery time to guarantee that both food and pizza are delivered at best times to our customers while not compromising quality.”

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Marathon Restaurant Africa, which manages and operates Pizza Hut in Nigeria, Tony Ozanne, explained that as a recent entrant into the Nigerian market, they conducted extensive research to identify key players in the market and Jumia’s food marketplace was one of them, thus the partnership.

He remarked: “Jumia’s Food marketplace has the platform and the customers. We felt that since we are new in Nigeria, we can ride on their back to get the traction we want. As from today, you can either walk into our 3 locations in Lagos (Ikoyi, Ikeja City Mall and Lekki) to buy Pizza or take the convenient step by ordering on Jumia’s Food marketplace.”

On expansion plans in Nigeria, Ozanne said: “In the next five years, we are looking at expanding our footprint to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan and of course open more outlets in Lagos. And as we touch these cities and towns in Nigeria, so will our partnership with Jumia’s food marketplace grow.”