Dangote, NNPC Seal Gas Supply Deals To Power Refinery, Cement Expansion

Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has entered into strategic gas supply agreements with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to secure long-term energy supply for its expanding industrial operations, including its refinery, cement, and fertiliser businesses.

The agreements were signed at the unveiling of the NNPC Gas Master Plan (NGMP) 2026 at the NNPC Towers in Abuja, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

Under the deals, Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Dangote Cement Plc, and Dangote Fertiliser FZE expanded their gas sales and purchase agreements (GSPAs) with NNPC subsidiaries — Nigerian Gas Marketing Limited and NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company Limited (NGIC).

The agreements were executed by David Bird, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Petroleum Refinery; Arvind Pathak, Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement Plc; and Mustapha Matawalle, who signed on behalf of Dangote Fertiliser FZE.

Dangote Group said the gas supply arrangements are critical to achieving its Vision 2030, as they will support increased production capacity, enhance access to cleaner energy and sustain ongoing and planned expansion projects across its business portfolio.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Bird described the agreements as a major milestone in the refinery’s growth strategy, noting that they would secure reliable long-term gas supply to support the planned ramp-up in refining capacity.

Pathak said the deal would reinforce Dangote Cement’s strategic objectives by guaranteeing gas availability for expanded production while facilitating the adoption of compressed natural gas (CNG) as autogas across its operations.

For Dangote Fertiliser, the group said the agreement would underpin capacity expansion, given the central role of natural gas as a key feedstock in fertiliser production.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr Ekperikpe Ekpo, described the Gas Master Plan as a transition from policy formulation to disciplined execution focused on commercial viability and sector-wide coordination.

“Today’s launch is not merely the unveiling of a document; it represents a deliberate shift towards a more integrated, commercially driven and execution-focused gas sector aligned with Nigeria’s development aspirations,” Ekpo said, describing Nigeria as fundamentally a gas nation.

He added that the plan’s emphasis on supply reliability, infrastructure development, domestic and export market flexibility, and strategic partnerships aligns with the Federal Government’s Decade of Gas initiative.

In his remarks, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mr Bayo Ojulari, said the NGMP 2026 is an execution-led roadmap designed to unlock Nigeria’s vast gas potential and position the country as a globally competitive gas hub.

Ojulari noted that Nigeria has about 210 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of proven gas reserves, with upside potential of up to 600 Tcf, supported by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the government’s gas-led energy transition agenda.

“The plan is structured not just to deliver, but to exceed the presidential mandate of increasing national gas production to 10 billion cubic feet per day by 2027 and 12 billion cubic feet per day by 2030, while catalysing over $60 billion in new investments across the oil and gas value chain by 2030,” he said.

He added that the master plan prioritises cost optimisation, operational excellence and strengthened gas supply to power generation, CNG, LPG, mini-LNG and key industrial consumers across the economy.