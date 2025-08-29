Dangote Group, Ethiopia Ink $2.5bn Deal For Mega Fertilizer Plant

The Dangote Group has entered into a landmark partnership with Ethiopian Investment Holdings (EIH) to establish a $2.5 billion urea fertilizer production plant in Gode, Ethiopia, in what is set to become one of Africa’s largest industrial investments.

Under the agreement, Dangote Group will hold a 60% stake in the project, while EIH, the government’s strategic investment arm, will retain 40%. The fertilizer complex will have a production capacity of three million metric tons annually, positioning it among the five largest globally.

The partnership covers the design, construction, operation, and financing of the state-of-the-art facility, including infrastructure such as gas pipelines from Ethiopia’s Hilal and Calub reserves, storage depots, logistics networks, and export hubs.

The $2.5 billion project, expected to be completed within 40 months, will also create thousands of direct and indirect jobs and significantly reduce Ethiopia’s reliance on imported fertilizers.

Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, described the venture as a milestone in Africa’s quest for industrialization and food security. “The location of Gode and Ethiopia’s vast gas resources provide the perfect foundation for a project of this scale. We are confident this plant will transform agricultural productivity across East Africa,” he said.

Dr. Brook Taye, CEO of EIH, said the deal represents a turning point for Ethiopia’s agricultural and industrial development. “This project aligns with our national priorities and positions Ethiopia as a regional fertilizer hub,” he stated.

The facility will support Ethiopia’s agricultural sector, which employs more than 70% of the population, by providing high-quality fertilizer at competitive prices. It will also enhance regional trade and integration by supplying neighboring countries with affordable fertilizer.