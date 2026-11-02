Dangote explores $15bn investment in Egypt, targets refining and petrochemicals

KEY POINTS

Dangote Industries is discussing a potential $10 billion to $15 billion investment in Egypt.

Oil refining and petrochemicals are expected to anchor the proposed expansion.

The investment forms part of the group’s Vision 2030 plan to expand industrial operations across Africa.

MAIN STORY

Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, is exploring an investment of up to $15 billion in Egypt, with oil refining and petrochemicals expected to form the foundation of the Nigerian conglomerate’s expansion into North Africa.

The proposed investment, estimated at between $10 billion and $15 billion, is still under discussion with Egyptian authorities, including the scale and composition of the projects.

The latest engagement followed a visit to Dangote Industries’ Lagos headquarters on Sunday by Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Mohamed Farid Saleh, accompanied by senior government and industry officials.

Dangote received the delegation and described the meeting as an opportunity to advance African economic integration and strengthen industrial cooperation between Nigeria and Egypt.

He had indicated last month that the initial investment could reach about $10 billion, with the total potentially exceeding $15 billion depending on the outcome of discussions with the Egyptian government.

The proposed refining and petrochemical projects are expected to position Egypt as a major exporter of refined petroleum products rather than relying largely on imports.

THE ISSUES

The proposed expansion would extend Dangote Industries’ footprint beyond its established operations in cement, sugar, flour, fertiliser and petroleum refining, giving the group a stronger presence in North Africa.

Egypt has also been seeking investment from major African businesses and long-term partnerships with regional conglomerates.

On October 15, Mohamed Awad, Chief Executive of Egypt’s General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, conveyed the government’s interest in a strategic partnership with Dangote Group at an event in Cairo.

Representing Farid, Awad said Egypt wanted to deepen investment ties with major African conglomerates and establish a long-term relationship with the Nigerian group.

The potential Egyptian investment is part of Dangote’s wider Vision 2030 strategy, which targets annual group revenue of $100 billion by the end of the decade.

The businessman has also pledged to invest up to $50 billion in industrial projects across Africa over the same period, using a combination of internally generated funds, equity and debt.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The source material provided does not contain direct quotations from Dangote or the Egyptian officials beyond descriptions of their positions and statements. This section is therefore omitted.

WHAT’S NEXT

Beyond Egypt, Dangote Industries’ investment pipeline includes a proposed 530-kilometre subsea gas pipeline, up to 10,000 megawatts of power generation capacity and a linear alkylbenzene plant with an annual capacity of 400,000 metric tonnes.

The group is also pursuing increased urea fertiliser and polyethylene production, as well as a target of raising Dangote Cement’s annual production capacity to 100 million tonnes.

The delivery of these projects will depend on financing, execution and market conditions.

BOTTOM LINE

A potential investment of up to $15 billion in Egypt would deepen Dangote Industries’ presence in North Africa and extend its industrial expansion across the continent. However, the proposed commitment remains under discussion, with its final scale and composition yet to be determined.