Dangote cement open at 19% discount to 52-week high after weekly sell-off

Key points

Dangote Cement’s share price declined 10% during the previous trading week, closing at ₦963 from ₦1,070.

The stock will begin the new trading week at a 19% discount to its 52-week high on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

The company’s market capitalisation fell to ₦16.249 trillion following investor sell-offs.

Despite the price correction, Dangote Cement posted a 20.4% year-on-year revenue growth to ₦1.2 trillion in the first quarter of 2026.

Analysts at CSL Stockbrokers maintain a positive long-term outlook, forecasting stronger earnings and raising the stock’s target price to ₦1,359.79 per share.

Main Story

Dangote Cement Plc will commence trading on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) this week at a 19% discount to its 52-week high after investors reduced their holdings in the company’s shares during the previous trading sessions.

The cement manufacturer’s stock price declined by 10% over the course of last week, falling from an opening price of ₦1,070 to close at ₦963 per share as selling pressure weighed on investor sentiment.

The decline mirrored the broader performance of the Nigerian equity market, where investors erased more than ₦2.4 trillion from total market capitalisation amid widespread profit-taking across several sectors.

With 16.873 billion outstanding shares, Dangote Cement’s market value dropped by approximately 10% to close the week at ₦16.249 trillion, making it one of the notable contributors to the market’s overall decline.

The latest pullback comes despite the company’s strong financial performance in the first quarter of 2026.

Dangote Cement reported revenue of ₦1.2 trillion during the period, representing a 20.4% year-on-year increase driven largely by improved pricing, higher sales volumes and sustained demand within the Nigerian market.

Market analysts believe the company’s earnings momentum remains intact, supported by infrastructure development projects, resilient construction activities and continued expansion in the real estate sector.

CSL Stockbrokers projects that these favourable market conditions will support revenue growth of 24.3% year-on-year to approximately ₦5.4 trillion for the 2026 financial year.

The investment firm also expects the cement producer to benefit from improved operating efficiency through continued investments in compressed natural gas (CNG) logistics and alternative fuel systems, initiatives aimed at reducing production and transportation costs.

In addition, analysts noted that a more stable foreign exchange environment and lower exposure to currency volatility are expected to reduce finance costs and strengthen profitability.

Based on its revised outlook, CSL Stockbrokers forecasts Profit Before Tax (PBT) to increase by 60% year-on-year to ₦2.4 trillion in the 2026 financial year, compared with ₦1.5 trillion recorded in 2025.

Reflecting the improved earnings expectations, the firm raised its target price for Dangote Cement shares to ₦1,359.79 from its previous estimate of ₦827.47 per share.

The revised valuation follows the company’s stronger financial performance and positive medium-term earnings outlook despite the recent correction in its market price.

The Issues

The decline in Dangote Cement’s share price illustrates the impact of broader market-wide profit-taking, even on fundamentally strong companies with solid earnings prospects.

While investor sentiment weakened in the short term, analysts believe the company’s underlying fundamentals remain resilient, supported by robust domestic demand, operational efficiency improvements and lower financing risks.

Market participants will continue to monitor overall equity market conditions, infrastructure spending, construction activity and macroeconomic stability, which are expected to influence the company’s future performance.

What’s Being Said

CSL Stockbrokers stated:

“We expect sustained demand from ongoing infrastructure development and real estate activities to continue supporting topline growth.”

The investment firm added:

“These initiatives are expected to enhance operational efficiency and lower production and distribution costs. Furthermore, reduced foreign exchange exposure and a more stable exchange rate environment should help moderate finance costs.”

On expectations of earnings, the analysts said:

“As a result, we forecast Profit Before Tax (PBT) to increase by 60.0% year-on-year to ₦2.4 trillion in FY 2026, compared with ₦1.5 trillion in FY 2025.”

What’s Next

Investors will closely monitor Dangote Cement’s trading performance in the coming weeks to determine whether the recent decline represents a temporary market correction or signals prolonged selling pressure.

Attention will also focus on the company’s subsequent quarterly earnings, execution of cost-saving initiatives, infrastructure demand across Nigeria and broader macroeconomic conditions, all of which are expected to influence future share price performance.

Bottom Line

Although Dangote Cement’s shares ended the week nearly one-fifth below their 52-week high following a wave of market-wide selling, analysts remain optimistic about the company’s long-term prospects. Strong revenue growth, improving operating efficiency and favourable earnings forecasts continue to support a positive investment outlook despite the recent share price correction.