Daily FX Update – GTBank Quotes Dollar At N1,495 For International Card Payments

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has adjusted its foreign exchange rate for naira debit card transactions, with the United States dollar now selling at N1,495 per $1 for international payments.

According to the bank’s daily FX update, this marks a notable improvement from last week’s high of N1,545, reflecting the naira’s continued resilience across official trading windows.

During intraday trading, the greenback was quoted at N1,480, underscoring renewed strength in the local currency at the official exchange window. Market intelligence gathered by MarketForces Africa indicated that GTBank purchased the dollar from customers earlier this week at N1,490, a trend that aligns with the recent appreciation trajectory.

Intraday market sales ranged between N1,480 and N1,500, with analysts describing the movement as a positive signal for the naira. Customers using GTBank’s naira debit cards can process international payments online across multiple platforms under the updated FX rate.

In the parallel market, findings revealed that Bureau De Change (BDC) operators quoted the dollar at N1,515 to N1,530, with transaction volumes and denominations influencing final pricing for buyers and sellers.