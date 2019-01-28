DAAR Awards: Fidelity Bank wins “Entrepreneurship Bank of the Year”

Fidelity Bank Plc has disclosed that it was recently adjudged the “Entrepreneurship Bank of the Year,” at the third edition of DAAR Awards held in Abuja. The bank said it clinched the award in recognition of its unrivalled leadership position and consistency in enhancing the growth and development of micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs) in the country. According to the organisers of the event which was attended by top government functionaries and captains of industry, Fidelity Bank came tops on all measurable indices to emerge the entrepreneurship bank of the year.

The award was received by the bank’s Head, Corporate communications, Ejike Ndiulo, who was quoted in a statement to have said: “It is an honour for the success of our tailored capacity building initiatives for MSMEs to again be recognised at this time.

“The award further underlines our unwavering commitment to building a new crop of entrepreneurs who will birth and power the next generation of conglomerates in the country.”

According to him, the bank would continue to explore fresh opportunities to improve the competitiveness of MSME in Nigeria. He disclosed that the bank had partnered with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and the Lagos Business School (LBS), to provide impactful, world-class training needed to improve the competitiveness of Nigerian enterprises, particularly export-oriented businesses and the associated value-chain players in the international market.

Tagged, “Export Management Programme (EMP)”, this initiative, currently in its eighth stream, is catalysing export business in Nigeria.