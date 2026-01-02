Customs, NDLEA Intercept 30.1kg Cocaine On Marshall Islands-Flagged Vessel At Apapa Port

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Area Command, in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has seized 30.1 kilograms of cocaine concealed aboard a Marshall Islands-flagged vessel at the Apapa Port in Lagos.

The illicit drugs, packaged in 30 slabs, were intercepted on Friday, January 2, 2026, the first working day of the year—at the Greenview Terminal of the nation’s busiest seaport. The vessel, MV Aruna, was found to be carrying the concealed cocaine following intelligence-led operations by officers of both agencies.

Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, described the interception as a strong opening signal for 2026, reaffirming the command’s zero-tolerance stance on smuggling and illicit trade.

“This seizure underscores the effectiveness of our intelligence-driven enforcement strategy and the strong synergy between the Nigeria Customs Service and the NDLEA,” Oshoba said. “Criminal networks may continue to devise sophisticated methods, but our officers remain vigilant and resolute in ensuring that no smuggling attempt, whether disguised as import, export, or transit cargo succeeds under our watch.”

In line with standard procedures, the seized cocaine has been handed over to the NDLEA for further investigation and prosecution of those involved.

The latest interception marks the third major drug bust by the joint Customs-NDLEA team in recent weeks. About two weeks earlier, both agencies intercepted 25.5 kilograms of cocaine concealed in five bags aboard another vessel, also acting on credible intelligence.

Earlier, on December 11, 2025, the Apapa Command recorded one of its largest seizures when 1,187 kilograms of “Canadian Loud”—a premium and high-value strain of cannabis—were discovered hidden in imported vehicles inside a 40-foot container. The consignment was packed in 2,374 parcels across 55 bags.

Comptroller Oshoba reiterated that the Apapa Port Command remains committed to facilitating legitimate trade while safeguarding national security and preventing Nigeria’s ports from being used as conduits for transnational crime.

The seizure reinforces growing concerns over the use of commercial shipping routes by international drug trafficking syndicates and highlights the role of inter-agency collaboration in protecting Nigeria’s economic and security interests.