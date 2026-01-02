Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate For 2nd January 2026

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange, the official forex trading portal, showed that the naira closed at 1478.00 per $1 on Friday January 2nd , 2026. The naira traded as high as 1427.00 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Thursday.

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players sell a dollar for ₦1480 and buy at ₦1478 on Thursday 1st January, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Selling Rate ₦1480 Buying Rate ₦1478

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1439 Lowest Rate ₦1427

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.