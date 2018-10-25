Customs Impound Contrabands Worth N105 Million in Edo

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday said it seized contraband valued at N105.3 million in Benin, Edo State between Sept. 20 and Oct. 19.

The National Coordinator, Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC) Strike Force, Abdullahi Kirawa, made this known while briefing journalists in Benin.

According to him, the seized contraband were 2,185 bags of 50 kilogrammes of foreign parboiled rice valued at N52 million, 600 pieces of used tyres valued at N4.05 million.

Others are 516 bales of used clothing valued at N33.35 million, 35 sacks of used shoes whose cost was N840, 000 and 100 cartons of vegetable oil valued at N3 million.

Kirawa added that 67 cartons of Tramadol tablets and Codeine syrups valued at N12.06 million and 538 bags of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa, with 10 kilogrammes in each bag, were also seized during the period.

He said that the seizure was mainly in the hinterland of the state and attributed the success recorded by the strike force to credible information from the public and Customs Intelligence Unit.

He appealed to the public to continue to avail the Service of useful information to ensure that smuggling in the country was reduced.