CSR: Renmoney Staff Donate Blood in Partnership with LifeBank

Employees at Renmoney, one of Nigeria’s leading fintech companies, in partnership with Lifebank, recently donated over 65 pints of much needed blood that will be used to treat patients in life-threatening situations.

Elizabeth Okonji, Chief People Officer at Renmoney, said the organisers were overwhelmed by the number of staff who wanted to support the initiative. She said “a lot of our people, or their loved ones, have been in serious health situations that required blood transfusions so they were really happy to extend that help to other people across the country”.

Renmoney CEO, Oluwatobi Boshoro, said “our core business is in driving financial inclusion and supporting the needs of individuals and small business owners but we’re always extremely grateful for opportunities, like the partnership with LifeBank, to impact people’s lives, beyond our core mission.”

Just one pint of blood can save up to three lives, so the donations from more than 65 Renmoney employees can impact the lives of over 200 Nigerians.

Ifeoluwa Olokode, Partnership and Growth Lead at LifeBank, expressed gratitude at the enthusiasm and empathy she experienced from the Renmoney team. She said: “We were pleasantly surprised at the level of involvement from Renmoney. This is the highest turn out we’ve ever had at an office blood drive and we’re very happy to continue our partnership with Renmoney to be able to help even more people at their point of need.”