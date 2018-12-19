Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin Price Hits $3,800

Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin Price Hits $3,800

By
- December 20, 2018
- in BANKING & FINANCE, NEWSLETTER
62
0
Bitcoin

All coins from the top 10 coins by 24-hour volume posted positive changes, ranging from 6.91% to 52.51%

Bitcoin’s price tops $3,800 as analyst points to potential ‘Santa Claus Rally’

CGCX.io to offer World’s first Blockchain-Based investment bank in partnership with Archipelago group and IBH capital

MVIS CryptoCompare Top 100 IndexThe MVIS CryptoCompare Top 100 Index has raised 3.88% in the last 24 hours to 1,177.21

All coins from the top 10 coins by 24-hour volume posted positive changes, ranging from 6.91% to 52.51%. Bitcoin’s price tops $3,800 as analyst points to potential ‘Santa Claus Rally’. CGCX.io to offer World’s first Blockchain-Based investment bank in partnership with Archipelago group and IBH capital.

Top 10

CryptoCompare Top 10 Coins

All coins from the top 10 coins by 24-hour volume posted positive changes, ranging from 6.91% to 52.51%. Waves ($3.95) recorded a gain of 52.51%, followed by Bitcoin Cash ($34.38) which price increased 34.38%. QTUM ($2.38) posted a positive change of 12.62%. Stellar ($0.11) and ZCash ($61.07) recorded gains of around of 10.56%, while Litecoin ($30.63) raised 6.91%.

BTC

At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price is sitting at $3,827 representing a gain of 8.94% in the last 24 hours. More than 475 Mln worth of BTC were exchanged in the BTC/USD market representing a 21.83% share of the global daily volume. The BTC/USDT pair represents a 55.17% share.

ETH

The Ethereum price posted a positive change of 11.78% over the past 24 hours and is currently sitting at $104, with over $135 Mln worth of Ether exchanged in the past 24 hours on the ETH/USD pair, which has a 13.21% market share of the daily trading volume. The ETH/USDT pair represents a 38.07% share.

EOS

The EOS price is sitting at $2.68 representing a positive change of 7.63% in the last 24 hours. More than $40 Mln worth of EOS were exchanged in the EOS/USD market representing a 4.66% share of global daily volume. The EOS/USDT pair represents a 43.79% share.

XRP

The XRP price has raised 13.78% over the past 24 hours and is currently sitting at $0.37, with more than $45 Mln worth of XRP exchanged in the past 24 hours on the XRP/USD pair, which has a 8.26% market share of the global daily trading volume. The biggest XRP pair is the XRP/BTC pair, that represents a 26.56% share.

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Dollar Falls as Investors Hope for Cautious Fed

The dollar fell across the board on Wednesday,