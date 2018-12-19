Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin Price Hits $3,800

All coins from the top 10 coins by 24-hour volume posted positive changes, ranging from 6.91% to 52.51%

Bitcoin’s price tops $3,800 as analyst points to potential ‘Santa Claus Rally’

CGCX.io to offer World’s first Blockchain-Based investment bank in partnership with Archipelago group and IBH capital

MVIS CryptoCompare Top 100 IndexThe MVIS CryptoCompare Top 100 Index has raised 3.88% in the last 24 hours to 1,177.21

Top 10

CryptoCompare Top 10 Coins

All coins from the top 10 coins by 24-hour volume posted positive changes, ranging from 6.91% to 52.51%. Waves ($3.95) recorded a gain of 52.51%, followed by Bitcoin Cash ($34.38) which price increased 34.38%. QTUM ($2.38) posted a positive change of 12.62%. Stellar ($0.11) and ZCash ($61.07) recorded gains of around of 10.56%, while Litecoin ($30.63) raised 6.91%.

BTC

At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price is sitting at $3,827 representing a gain of 8.94% in the last 24 hours. More than 475 Mln worth of BTC were exchanged in the BTC/USD market representing a 21.83% share of the global daily volume. The BTC/USDT pair represents a 55.17% share.

ETH

The Ethereum price posted a positive change of 11.78% over the past 24 hours and is currently sitting at $104, with over $135 Mln worth of Ether exchanged in the past 24 hours on the ETH/USD pair, which has a 13.21% market share of the daily trading volume. The ETH/USDT pair represents a 38.07% share.

EOS

The EOS price is sitting at $2.68 representing a positive change of 7.63% in the last 24 hours. More than $40 Mln worth of EOS were exchanged in the EOS/USD market representing a 4.66% share of global daily volume. The EOS/USDT pair represents a 43.79% share.

XRP

The XRP price has raised 13.78% over the past 24 hours and is currently sitting at $0.37, with more than $45 Mln worth of XRP exchanged in the past 24 hours on the XRP/USD pair, which has a 8.26% market share of the global daily trading volume. The biggest XRP pair is the XRP/BTC pair, that represents a 26.56% share.