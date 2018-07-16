Cristiano Ronaldo to Undergo Medical Examination at Juventus

Having agreed to move to the Serie A champions after nine years at Real Madrid, the Portuguese is putting the finishing touches to a switch in Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo is undergoing a medical with Juventus as he finalises a sensational transfer from Real Madrid.

The striker agreed terms last week over a €100 million (£88m/$117m) switch to Serie A, a move that shook the world of football in the middle of the World Cup.

Under the deal, Ronaldo will receive a bumper €30 million (£26.5m/$35m) a season contract that will run for the next four years.

And, ahead of a presentation as Juve’s latest summer signing on Monday afternoon, he is in Turin to complete the formalities of the transfer.

Ronaldo will be put through his paces in a series of physical tests before being introduced to the world as a Bianconeri player.

On Sunday he was snapped landing at Caselle airport in the company of partner Georgina Rodriguez.

Having spent a night in new surroundings, the 33-year-old was back under the spotlight on Monday morning as he headed for his medical.

A jubilant Juve fan base got their first look at the club’s new arrival, with thousands of supporters in attendance at the J-Medical centre – with many chanting “Ronaldo, bring us the Champions League”.

Primo bagno di folla ⚪️⚫️ per Cristiano Ronaldo: il suo arrivo al J| Medical 🎥@romeoagresti #CR7DAY pic.twitter.com/LIbEqZam9L — Goal Italia (@GoalItalia) July 16, 2018

Ronaldo moves to Serie A after nine trophy and record-laden seasons at Madrid, where he arrived in turn from Manchester United in 2009.

The Portugal star lifted an incredible four Champions League trophies with the Merengue, including three in the last three seasons.

Madrid also took the Liga title twice during his time at the club, while Ronaldo was honoured with four Ballon d’Or awards.

In total, the striker smashed 450 goals in 438 official Madrid games, a strike-rate of over a goal a game and a mark that establishes him as the highest scorer in Blancos history.