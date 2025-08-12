Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Announce Engagement With Giant Diamond Ring Reveal

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially taken his relationship with Georgina Rodriguez to the next level — and he sealed it with a dazzling engagement ring worth talking about.

The 40-year-old Portuguese football legend is now engaged to his longtime partner after nearly a decade together. Rodriguez, 31, revealed the joyous news on Monday, August 11, via Instagram, posting a photo of her hand resting on Ronaldo’s. The striking image showed off a giant oval-shaped diamond that instantly captured fans’ attention.

Alongside the image, the model and influencer wrote in Spanish — later translated into English — “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.”

Ronaldo and Rodriguez first went public with their romance in early 2017. Together, they share five children: twins Eva Maria and Mateo, now 8; daughter Alana, 7; daughter Bella, 3; and Cristiano Jr., 15, Ronaldo’s eldest son from a previous relationship. The family has also endured heartbreak — in April 2022, they announced the passing of Bella’s newborn twin brother, Ángel.

The couple’s first official public appearance took place in January 2017 at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich, followed by their Instagram debut as a couple in May that same year. Just one month later, they revealed they had welcomed twins via surrogate, before celebrating the birth of their daughter Alana on November 12, 2017.

Over the years, engagement rumors frequently swirled around the pair, fueled by family trips, public displays of affection, and their growing family. However, this recent announcement puts the speculation to rest.

Rodriguez’s rise to international fame has been well-documented, particularly through her Netflix reality series I Am Georgina. The show offered fans a glimpse into their love story, including their first meeting when Ronaldo visited the Gucci store where Rodriguez worked. According to Ronaldo, he was immediately drawn to her maturity and charm, describing her as “a very interesting girl, so much more mature for her age.”

Rodriguez recalled those early encounters with fondness. “Many times he would come after work,” she said. “I remember once he came in a Bugatti. My coworkers went crazy — they came to work on the bus, and I would leave in a Bugatti. People couldn’t believe it.”

Ronaldo laughed about the memories, saying, “I would wait for her outside the store in my flashy cars. We’d go home and escape into our own world.”

The Netflix series also touched on the couple’s grief following the loss of their baby boy. Rodriguez called it “the best and worst moment of my life,” explaining that while she welcomed Bella’s twin sister, she also had to face unimaginable loss. “Over 40 million people follow me, but no one really knows how I feel,” she said, adding that Ronaldo encouraged her to find joy again despite the tragedy. “Life is hard. Life goes on. I have reasons to move on and be strong.”

With the engagement now official, the football star and the Spanish model are set to embark on their next chapter together — one that fans worldwide will be watching closely.