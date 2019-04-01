Crashed Boeing 737 Max Ethiopian Airlines Report Is Ready – Foreign Ministry

A preliminary report into the crash of a Boeing 737 Max in which 157 people died will be ready on Monday, the Ethiopian foreign ministry said.

No details were provided about exactly when the report would be released, or what it might contain.

Foreign ministry spokesman Nebiat Getachew said the transport ministry would release “a preliminary report into its investigation” of the March 10 tragedy in which a Boeing 737 Max plane crashed shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa.

The Boeing, which was operated by Ethiopian Airlines, was a 737 MAX 8 – the same model which crashed in October, killing 189 people on board an Indonesian Lion Air flight, prompting the aircraft to be grounded worldwide.

It was also not clear if the preliminary report would be made public straight away, or if it would first be handed to the authorities, including the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The plane’s black boxes were handed to France’s BEA air safety agency, which is working with American and Ethiopian investigators to determine what went wrong.

Families in 35 nations were left bereaved when the plane went down just minutes after takeoff from the highland capital on a flight south to neighbouring Kenya, crashing into a field.

A source with knowledge of the investigation has said an anti-stall system, the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), was activated shortly before the crash.