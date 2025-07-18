Court Restricts Attendance As Nnamdi Kanu Trial Resumes In Abuja

The trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, resumes at the Federal High Court in Abuja today Friday July 18 2025 under tight access controls after the presiding judge restricted attendance to a select list from the defence team.

Justice James Omotosho approved entry for only ten people from the defence side in a move court officials say is intended to maintain order and manage security around the high profile proceedings. The cleared list includes eight senior lawyers and two close associates of Kanu. All other observers remain barred.

On the legal roster are Senior Advocates of Nigeria Kanu G Agabi, Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu, Paul Erokoro, Emeka Etiaba, Mela Audu Nunghe, Dr Joseph Akubo, Uchenna Njoku, and Aloy Ejimakor. Also approved to attend are House of Representatives member Hon Obi Aguocha and Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu. Proceedings are scheduled to start at nine o clock this morning.

The defence heads back to court after the federal government closed its case at the last sitting. The judge directed Kanu’s team to file a written address in support of a no case submission within fourteen days a critical next step that could determine whether the matter proceeds to full defence or is dismissed in whole or in part.

Journalists and members of the public will not be allowed into the courtroom in line with the restricted access order. Media briefings if any are expected to take place outside the court premises once the day’s session ends.