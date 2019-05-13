Coscharis Reveals New Ford Everest at Lagos Motor Show

Coscharis Motors, exclusive distributor of Ford vehicles in Nigeria, has unveiled the new Everest XLT Range and Everest Limited at the Lagos International Motor Show.

The new Ford Everest is the most sophisticated Everest seven-seater sport utility vehicle (SUV) in the market. It is more appealing than ever with a range of styling, suspension and feature upgrades. As Ford’s premium offering in the rapidly growing SUV market, the New Everest puts the emphasis on quality, refinement and luxury matched to exceptional space and practicality.

Coscharis Motors Marketing and Communications General Manager Abiona Babarinde expressed excitement that the new Everest will be joining their local line-up.

The new Everest, he said, will provide Ford an important position in the SUV segment,

He said: “It is a segment which continues to grow in Africa, as well as around the world. Consumers are opting for versatile, family-oriented vehicles that suit their active lifestyles.

“With the New Everest, we have raised the game even further by introducing subtle yet effective styling updates with the eye-catching exterior, providing a more refined and luxurious cabin environment, adding several new trend-setting technologies to the already feature-packed range, and building on the outgoing model’s superb comfort and ride refinement with a revised suspension set-up. More so, the Everest comes in diesel engines, which is what some of our oil services customers have been yearning for, as it is more ideal for access into highly inflammable locations than its petrol counterpart.”

The New Everest communicates rugged off-road capability with a sense of refined artistry that takes Ford’s seven-seater SUV to a new level within the segment. The refreshed grille introduces a new level of depth to the design through the layering of three distinctive grille bars that exude exclusivity and luxury whilst presenting a sense of strength and robustness.

The lower bumper has been redesigned to accentuate width, incorporating a connected horizontal beam that has been added to the fascia insert, which gives the Everest even greater on-road presence.

A classy new 20-inch wheel has been introduced on the range-topping Everest, featuring a modern split spoke design that gives the vehicle a more upmarket and dynamic appearance.

Ford has also upped the ante in terms of overall quality and refinement, employing a more purposeful execution of colours and materials. Stronger contrasting elements are employed with the addition of the secondary grille texture against the chrome bright work.