Corps Members to Receive N77,000 Monthly Allowance Soon – DG

Corps members nationwide will soon receive an increased monthly allowance of N77,000, according to the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General YD Ahmed.

The announcement, made on Tuesday in a statement by Acting Director, Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, confirmed that preparations for the allowance increment have been finalised.

Ahmed assured corps members that the rollout of the improved package is imminent, demonstrating his administration’s commitment to their welfare. Speaking at an event, he noted that a newly donated bus would alleviate transportation challenges for corps members and NYSC staff in the Federal Capital Territory.

Expressing appreciation to Capital Express Insurance Company for the bus donation, Ahmed highlighted the longstanding partnership between NYSC and the insurance firm.

Matthew Ogwezhi, Chief Executive Officer of Capital Express Insurance Company, lauded the collaboration with NYSC, emphasizing that the donation exemplifies the benefits of their synergy and ongoing support for the scheme.