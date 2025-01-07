FRSC Swiftly Responds To Lone Truck Accident At Otedola Bridge, Ensures Traffic Flow

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has reaffirmed its dedication to road safety and traffic management following a lone accident involving a container-laden truck at the Otedola Bridge, outward Lagos, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the FRSC Lagos Sector Commander, Corps Commander Kehinde Hamzat, the incident occurred at approximately 7:20 PM and involved a Mark truck with registration number AGL 140 YE. The truck overturned, causing significant but moving traffic along the route.

FRSC personnel immediately intervened to manage the situation and minimise disruptions. Hamzat confirmed that no injuries were reported, and efforts were underway to clear the obstruction with the collaboration of sister agencies.

“Thankfully, no injuries were recorded. FRSC officers, in collaboration with other sister agencies, are working tirelessly to clear the obstruction and ease traffic for commuters,” Hamzat said.

Hamzat stressed the importance of regular vehicle maintenance to avoid such incidents, urging companies to adopt the Safe-To-Load programme as a preventive measure.

He also advised motorists to exercise patience, follow traffic instructions, and remain cautious when navigating the affected area.

The FRSC assured the public that all necessary measures were being taken to resolve the situation promptly. Hamzat encouraged commuters to utilise the Corps’ toll-free emergency line 122 for real-time updates or inquiries.

“The FRSC assures the public that every effort is being made to resolve the situation swiftly and efficiently. Motorists are advised to remain calm and cooperative,” he added.

This incident underscores the FRSC’s commitment to ensuring the safety of road users and maintaining smooth traffic flow, even in the face of unforeseen challenges.