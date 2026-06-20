CONMMEP sets Lagos AGM, lecture and awards focused on maritime security, trade facilitation

Key points

Congress of Maritime Media Practitioners (CONMMEP) to hold two-day Annual General Meeting, lecture and awards ceremony in Lagos.

The event will focus on maritime security, trade facilitation, and the media’s role in combating smuggling, arms proliferation and drug trafficking.

Stakeholders, including security experts and maritime practitioners, expected to attend strategic discussions and recognition awards.

Main story

The Congress of Maritime Media Practitioners (CONMMEP), a media advocacy group focused on Nigeria’s maritime sector, has announced plans to hold its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM), lecture and awards ceremony in Lagos.

The two-day event, themed “Maritime Security, Trade Facilitation & The Media,” is scheduled to bring together stakeholders in the maritime industry, security agencies, and media professionals to deliberate on pressing challenges affecting Nigeria’s maritime corridor.

According to the General Secretary of the association, Mr. Lod Onyeji, the programme will provide a platform to review CONMMEP’s activities, recognise outstanding contributions within the maritime sector, and chart a forward-looking agenda for the organisation.

He noted that the lecture component will address emerging security threats, particularly the proliferation of small arms and illicit drugs, especially as the nation approaches the electioneering period.

The issues

The association said the lecture will examine the growing risks posed by arms trafficking and drug smuggling within Nigeria’s maritime environment and broader border security architecture.

It further emphasised the role of the media in supporting security agencies, particularly the Nigeria Customs Service, in curbing smuggling activities and strengthening public awareness on maritime safety and national security.

CONMMEP also emphasized the need for coordinated efforts among stakeholders to ensure that trade facilitation is not compromised by insecurity across maritime corridors.

What’s being said

Speaking on the significance of the event, CONMMEP President, Mr. Udo Onyeka, described the AGM as a critical platform for strengthening professional collaboration among maritime media practitioners.

He said the gathering would help advance initiatives aimed at improving reportage, advocacy, and policy engagement within the maritime sector.

The General Secretary, Mr. Lod Onyeji, added that the event would also recognise individuals and officers who have distinguished themselves through exceptional service in the maritime industry.

What’s next

Day One of the event is scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2026, at Presken Hotel, Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos, opposite Lagos Airport Hotel, starting at 10:00 a.m.

The day will feature a keynote lecture titled “The Role of Media in Curbing Smuggling in Nigeria’s Maritime Corridor,” to be delivered by maritime expert Fwrd. Eugene Nweke, PFF, alongside an awards ceremony.

Day Two will host the AGM and strategy planning session at a venue to be announced, where members will deliberate on the association’s future direction and internal development strategies.

Bottom line

The CONMMEP AGM is expected to reinforce collaboration between maritime media practitioners and security stakeholders, while spotlighting the media’s growing role in addressing smuggling, insecurity, and trade challenges in Nigeria’s maritime sector.