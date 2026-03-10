Nigeria secures hosting rights for 2027 Intra-African trade fair

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 10, 2026

Key Points

Nigeria wins bid to host the 2027 Intra-African Trade Fair in Lagos

Previous editions of the fair generated over $167 billion in trade deals

Event expected to attract more than 100,000 participants

Main Story

Nigeria has secured the right to host the fifth edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) in 2027, a major continental trade event expected to boost investment and commercial partnerships across Africa.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, confirmed the development during the host agreement signing ceremony held Monday in Lagos.

The trade fair, organised under the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), serves as a marketplace that connects businesses, investors, policymakers and development institutions from across Africa and beyond.

The 2027 edition of the fair is scheduled to take place in Lagos from November 5 to November 11.

According to official data, the first four editions of the event generated more than $167 billion in trade and investment deals, underscoring its role as a major driver of continental economic integration.

Oduwole said Nigeria’s hosting of the event comes as the country marks five years since implementing AfCFTA commitments, noting that Nigeria completed its first five-year implementation review in 2025.

The minister added that the government is also expanding initiatives designed to strengthen cross-border trade, including a dedicated AfCFTA air cargo export corridor launched with Uganda Airlines to facilitate faster delivery of Nigerian goods to East and Southern African markets.

What’s Being Said

“Nigeria intends not only to exceed the level of transactions recorded at previous editions but also deepen economic collaboration across the continent,” said Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment.

“In just four editions, the Intra-African Trade Fair has generated more than $167 billion in trade and investment deals across Africa,” she added.

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, who chairs the IATF 2027 Advisory Council, highlighted the historic significance of Lagos hosting the event.

“Through the IATF, we must elevate our standards and achievements as we advance toward realising Africa’s developmental aspirations,” Obasanjo said.

What’s Next