Goods Worth Millions Razed As Fire Guts Computer Village Building In Lagos

A massive fire tore through a one storey commercial building in the heart of Lagos’s Computer Village in the early hours of Tuesday, January 20, 2026. The inferno, which started around 1:55 a.m. at Somoye Osundairo Street in Ikeja, completely destroyed the upper floor of a structure housing numerous dealers in computers and high end accessories.

Preliminary reports from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) indicate that while property losses were severe, no lives were lost in the conflagration.

The rapid spread of the fire was attributed to the high volume of combustible electronic materials and accessories stored within the building. LASEMA response teams arrived at the scene by 2:15 a.m. to find the structure engulfed in dense smoke and active flames.

Although the blaze was successfully contained to the original building, preventing a wider disaster in the tightly packed tech hub, one firefighter from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service sustained minor injuries during the operation and was treated on site by paramedics.

As of Tuesday afternoon, emergency officials have transitioned to damping down operations to eliminate residual heat and prevent potential re ignition. Dr. Olufemi Oke Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, has recommended an immediate structural integrity test of the building, as the intense heat has partially compromised its stability.

This incident has reignited calls from local technician associations for the installation of advanced surveillance and fire detection systems across the market to protect West Africa’s largest technology district from recurring safety threats.