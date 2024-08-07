COMPLETE LIST: Tinubu Appoints New DG NAPTIP, Six Others

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development has appointed seven individuals to lead strategic agencies and programs. President Bola Tinubu has approved their appointments.

Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s Special Advisor on Media and Publicity, made this announcement on Tuesday night.

Lami Bello has been named the new Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons as part of the appointment.

Ngelale stated that the appointments were aimed at “facilitate the needed relief for Nigerians and ensure the effectiveness of humanitarian and social development programs. President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of seven qualified Nigerians to head strategic agencies and programs under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development.”

See the list of the new appointees and their offices below:

Chief Executive Officer, National Social Investment Programme Agency, Badamasi Lawal.

Lawal holds a doctorate degree in education, and he previously served as a commissioner in Katsina State.

Programme Manager, National Social Safety-Net Coordinating Office, Funmilola Olotu.

Olotu holds a master’s degree in business administration, and she is the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Lagos State on state lotteries.

Programme Manager, Grant for Vulnerable Groups, Aishat Alubankudi.

Alubankudi holds a bachelor’s degree in community development. She has experience as a risk assessor and financial manager.

Programme Manager, Home Grown School Feeding, Aderemi Adebowale.

Adebowale holds a doctorate degree. She is the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Civic Engagement and previously served as a local government chairperson.

Programme Manager, National Cash Transfer Office, Abdullahi Imam.

Imam holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and has served as chief accountant at Northern Dairies Ltd. and as a bank manager.

Executive Secretary, National Commission for People with Disabilities, Ayuba Gufwan.

Gufwan holds an LLB and is the executive director of the Beautiful Gate Handicapped People Centre, Jos.

Director General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Lami Bello.

Binta holds a master’s degree in public administration and has served as the Secretary-General of ALGON and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, as well as Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.