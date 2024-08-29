Complete List: 36 Teams Battling For 2024/25 UEFA Champions League

As the enthusiasm for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League grows, Europe’s top clubs prepare for another spectacular season of high-stakes football.

The final list of qualified teams has been announced, with the group stage draw scheduled for Thursday in Monaco. It includes powerhouses from around the continent as well as some surprising newcomers.

Along with the UCL’s historic 36-team league phase, the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League draws will take place shortly thereafter.

In contrast to previous seasons, where 32 teams were divided into eight groups of four, this year’s competition will use a revolutionary new system.

Here’s a breakdown of the teams sorted by their respective pots, ready to compete for the most coveted trophy in European football. There are four pots in total, and 34 qualified teams are already known. The two others will be decided in the Wednesday night playoffs.

Here is a full list of teams qualified for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League ahead of Thursday’s draw:

Pot One:

Real Madrid (ESP)

Manchester City (ENG)

Bayern Munich (GER)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Liverpool (ENG)

Inter Milan (ITA)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

RB Leipzig (GER)

Barcelona (ESP)

Pot Two:

Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Atalanta (ITA)

Juventus (ITA)

Benfica (POR)

Arsenal (ENG)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

AC Milan (ITA)

Pot Three:

Feyenoord (NED)

Sporting (POR)

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Celtic (SCO)

Young Boys (SUI)

Red Bull Salzburg (AUT)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) or Qarabag (AZE)

Slavia Prague (CZE) or Lille (FRA)

Pot Three or Four (depending on results of play-off ties):

Midtjylland (DEN) or Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Bodo/Glimt (NOR) or Red Star Belgrade (SRB)

Pot Four:

Monaco (FRA)

Sparta Prague (CZE)

Aston Villa (ENG)

Sturm Graz (AUT)

Bologna (ITA)

Brest (FRA)

Girona (ESP)

VfB Stuttgart (GER)