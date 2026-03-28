Bellatrix Aerospace raises $20 million to scale production

KEY POINTS

Bellatrix Aerospace, a Bengaluru-based startup, secured $20 million in a pre-Series B funding round led by Cactus Partners.

The capital will be used to expand manufacturing capacity to meet the growing global demand for satellite propulsion systems.

New investors such as Hero Investment Office and 35 North Ventures joined the round alongside existing backers like Inflexor and Pavestone.

The company, founded in 2015, operates in both India and the United States, specializing in advanced electric and green chemical propulsion.

MAIN STORY

India’s private space race is accelerating as Bellatrix Aerospace prepares to shift from specialized R&D to mass manufacturing.

The $20 million infusion announced on Saturday comes at a pivotal time when global satellite constellations are seeking more efficient ways to maneuver in orbit. CEO Rohan Ganapathy stated that the investment is a direct response to rising demand, allowing the firm to significantly increase its annual production of propulsion units.

This funding success is a byproduct of India’s strategic “de-spacing” of its cosmic ambitions. By opening the sector beyond the state-owned ISRO, the government has fostered an ecosystem where startups can compete on a global scale.

Bellatrix, with its dual operations in India and the U.S., is positioning itself as a primary hardware provider for the thousands of small satellites expected to launch over the next decade.

THE ISSUE

The primary challenge for space startups is the “Commercialization Bottleneck.” While many firms can design a functional engine, the “Scaling Deficit”—the ability to produce hundreds of units at high quality—often stalls growth. This “Production Gap” is what Bellatrix aims to resolve with this capital. By building a robust manufacturing base in Bengaluru, the company is attempting to lower the “Unit Cost of Orbit,” making their green and electric propulsion systems the standard for commercial constellations.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This investment allows us to significantly increase annual production capacity,” stated Rohan Ganapathy, CEO of Bellatrix Aerospace .

. “The funds will be used to expand manufacturing capacity to meet rising demand from satellite constellations,” the company added in its official statement.

in its official statement. “India has created a 10 billion rupee fund to support startups,” highlighted the Yahoo Scout report on the state of the industry.

on the state of the industry. “Bengaluru-based Bellatrix manufactures satellite propulsion systems and has operations in the U.S.,” confirmed industry analysts.

WHAT’S NEXT

With the new capital, Bellatrix will likely begin the rollout of its specialized “Propulsion-as-a-Service” model, targeting small-satellite operators who need ready-to-integrate hardware. The company is expected to ramp up hiring in Bengaluru and its U.S. offices to support the increased production lines. On a national level, this milestone will likely encourage further participation in the 10 billion rupee Indian space fund, as more venture capital firms see the viability of hardware manufacturing over pure software solutions. Finally, keep an eye on upcoming rideshare launches, as Bellatrix-powered satellites are expected to feature prominently in 2026 missions.

BOTTOM LINE

The bottom line is that India is no longer just a “launch pad” but a “factory” for space. By scaling its manufacturing, Bellatrix Aerospace is proving that Indian startups can provide the critical hardware that keeps the world’s satellites moving. For the global space industry, this means a new, high-tech competitor is ready to drive down the cost of staying in orbit.