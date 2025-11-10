Code, Connect & Chill: Inside Interswitch’s Coded Meetup For Senior Developers In Lagos

When you picture a typical gathering of tech developers, you probably imagine a room full of laptops, glowing screens, and lines of code flying faster than you can blink. But at the Interswitch Coded Meetup, something different happened, the screens went dark, and instead, conversations lit up the room.

Organised by the Interswitch Developer Community, the meetup was more than just another tech event. Hosted at the Interswitch Innovation Hub in Lagos, it brought together some of Africa’s sharpest tech minds including developers, engineers, product builders, and tech enthusiasts, for an evening of connection, collaboration, and community. But it was not just about tech. It was about the people behind the tech.

Forget the marathon hackathons and jargon-heavy conferences. This was a ‘Code, Connect, and Chill’ experience, a relaxed yet purposeful space where developers exchanged ideas, shared real-world lessons, and discussed the future of Africa’s technology landscape.

Interswitch, through its Developer Community, designed the event to get professionals and aspiring developers to step away from their screens and connect like humans first, and coders second. The result? An evening that felt equal parts learning, networking, and inspiration, with plenty of laughter in between.

Two powerful panel sessions anchored the night, with seasoned tech leaders and engineers sharing insights that hit home for anyone navigating today’s fast-moving digital world. Discussions covered everything from distributed systems and artificial intelligence to scalable solution design and ethical AI use, but the core message was clear: Africa’s next big tech leap will come from collaboration, not competition.

One recurring theme throughout the evening was mentorship, how developers can learn from one another, how leaders can open doors for the next generation, and how community-driven learning can make the African tech ecosystem stronger and more inclusive.

Beyond the panels, the atmosphere was refreshingly social. The space buzzed with mind blowing conversations as attendees swapped stories about their toughest bugs, biggest product wins, and lessons learned from late-night coding sprints.

Between the networking, laughter, and clinking of glasses, one thing was obvious, developers need more spaces like this. Places where the ecosystem feels less like an industry and more like a family. Africa’s tech growth is not just about writing better code; it is about building stronger connections.

Through initiatives like the Coded Meetup, Interswitch continues to empower developers across Africa by providing platforms that encourage mentorship, collaboration, and innovation. The Interswitch Developer Community is a platform that champions knowledge-sharing, inclusion, and sustainable growth within the continent’s thriving fintech and tech ecosystems. The ultimate goal is not just about writing lines of code, but about shaping Africa’s digital story, one connection at a time.