Active Electricity Customers Hit 11.96 Million In August — NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says the number of active electricity customers in the country rose to 11.96 million in August 2025, up from 11.89 million recorded in July.

This was disclosed in the Commission’s July–August 2025 Metering Factsheet, released on Monday via its official X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram platforms. The updated data reflects active customer numbers across all 11 electricity distribution companies (DisCos).

According to the factsheet, 6.58 million customers were metered as at August, representing a metering rate of 55.01 per cent — a marginal increase from 54.71 per cent in July.

“A total of 70,888 customers were newly metered in August, compared to 76,783 in July, reflecting ongoing metering efforts across the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry,” NERC stated.

The Commission attributed the improvement to ongoing sector reforms and increased investments in customer management by DisCos aimed at improving billing transparency and consumer confidence.

Recent rankings show Eko, Ikeja and Abuja DisCos among the best performers in metering coverage nationwide. Eko Electricity Distribution Company recorded 84.25 per cent metering coverage, closely followed by Ikeja Electric with 84.83 per cent, while Abuja Electricity Distribution Company achieved 73.92 per cent.

In April, NERC sanctioned eight DisCos — Abuja, Ikeja, Eko, Enugu, Jos, Kaduna, Kano and Yola — for violating the approved monthly energy caps applied to estimated billing of unmetered customers. The penalties amounted to over ₦628 million, and the affected companies were directed to credit the accounts of all impacted customers.

In a separate update, NERC disclosed that 225,631 meters were installed nationwide in the second quarter of 2025, representing a 20.55 per cent increase from 187,161 installations recorded in the first quarter.

Breakdown of the Q2 installations showed that 147,823 meters (65.52 per cent) were deployed under the Meter Asset Provider scheme, 65,315 under the Meter Acquisition Fund, 12,259 via vendor financing, and 234 under the DisCo-financed programme.