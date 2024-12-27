Coca-Cola Amplifies Africa’s Musical Brilliance At Rhythm Unplugged 2024, A Celebration Of Boundless Talent

The 2024 edition of the iconic Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged festival was a dazzling celebration of Africa’s boundless musical genius, captivating audiences at the event’s longstanding home in Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday, December 22, 2024.

The prestigious indoor music festival, which is part of the larger Flytime Fest 2024 celebration, featured a diverse lineup of global superstars and rising talents, each bringing their unique artistry and infectious energy to the stage. Headlining the event was Grammy-nominated artist Gunna, whose electrifying performance set the tone for an unforgettable evening.

Joining Gunna on the Rhythm Unplugged stage were a host of Afrobeats trailblazers and boundary-pushing newcomers, including the legendary D’Banj, the silky-voiced Bnxn, the soulful Fireboy DML, the genre-blending Odumodublvck, and the captivating Qing Madi. Each artist delivered a spellbinding set that had the audience singing, dancing, and reveling in the sheer power of African music.

The show commenced with a Press Conference where Yusuf Murtala, Senior Director of Marketing, Coca-Cola Nigeria, expressed the company’s enthusiasm for this transformative partnership, stating, “Coca-Cola is proud to be the title sponsor of Rhythm Unplugged 2024, a festival that has become synonymous with showcasing the very best of African music. This event is a profound reflection of the continent’s unparalleled musical talent, and we are honored to play a role in amplifying these exceptional artists on a global stage.”

Cecil Hammond, the visionary founder of Rhythm Unplugged, while reflecting on the 2024 edition of the show, echoed Murtala’s sentiments, remarking, “Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged 2024 was a true celebration of the immense musical talent that continues to emerge from the African continent. Each artist brought an unparalleled level of energy and artistry to the stage, leaving the audience in awe and thoroughly entertained. This event is a resounding affirmation of Africa’s position as a global music powerhouse.”

The electrifying performances at Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged 2024 were a powerful affirmation of the boundless creativity and virtuosity of the continent’s musical talents. Fireboy DML’s soulful vocals and Burna Boy’s high-energy set were particular highlights, leaving fans clamoring for more and solidifying their status as icons in the Afrobeats pantheon.

“Rhythm Unplugged has always been a platform that celebrates the best of African music, and this year’s event, powered by Coca-Cola, was a clear illustration of the continent’s musical brilliance and global influence. The passion and artistry of the performers on stage were truly electrifying, leaving an indelible mark on everyone in attendance,” added Hammond

With Coca-Cola’s backing, Rhythm Unplugged 2024 has cemented its reputation as the premier indoor festival that captures the essence of Africa’s rich and diverse cultural heritage, setting the stage for an even more remarkable edition in the years to come. As the continent’s music scene continues to captivate global audiences, this partnership underscores Coca-Cola’s unwavering commitment to supporting and elevating the vibrant sounds that have become the heartbeat of Africa.