Zenith Bank, Other Leading Brands Shine At 2024 SERAS Awards

The 18th edition of the SERAS Africa Sustainability Awards which held on December 14, 2024 celebrated the outstanding contributions of organisations to sustainable development across Africa. Prominent corporate entities such as Zenith Bank Plc, International Breweries Plc, and the NNPC Foundation emerged as major winners, taking home multiple prestigious awards.

Zenith Bank Plc distinguished itself as the overall Best Responsible Corporate Organisation in Africa, surpassing notable contenders including the NNPC Foundation, International Breweries Plc, and Naspers & Prosus, who secured the second, third, and fourth positions, respectively. The bank’s remarkable achievements were further recognised as it was honoured with the Best Company in Transparency & Reporting and the Best Company in Gender Equality & Women Empowerment awards.

International Breweries Plc also earned two awards, winning in the categories of Best in Poverty Reduction and Best in Climate Action. Meanwhile, the NNPC Foundation was acknowledged for its leadership in Good Health & Well-Being and Workplace Practice, and Mr. Mele Kyari, CEO of NNPC, was named CEO of the Year for his exemplary leadership.

Other notable winners included Lagos Free Zone, IHS Tower, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Bank of Industry, BUA/Abdul Samad Rabiu Foundation, Nestlé Plc, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Live Your Dreams Africa, Building Practice, Polaris Bank, Seplat, Heir Insurance, Channels TV, OKOBI (an initiative of the Imo State Government), and Airtel/UNICEF.

In her opening address, Mary Ephraim-Egbas, Executive Director of the SERAS Africa Sustainability Awards, highlighted the event’s evolution over the past 18 years into the foremost sustainability platform in Africa. She noted that the awards have played a pivotal role in recognizing organisations at the forefront of transformative change and in driving initiatives that support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. Ephraim-Egbas also pointed out that this year’s edition saw a record 256 entries, with 41 organisations participating for the first time, underscoring the growing commitment to sustainability across the continent.

Ken Egbas, the lead convener of the SERAS Africa Sustainability Awards, remarked on the significance of this year’s theme, “Beyond Sustainability: Enabling Business Transformation Through Full Disclosure.” He commended the participants for their leadership, creativity, and investment in sustainable development. Egbas emphasized that the awards were not only a celebration of achievements but also a testament to the collective effort driving Africa toward a more sustainable future.

“This night is a reflection of the vision, dedication, and collaboration needed to propel Africa forward,” Egbas said. “Every contribution, whether from long-standing advocates or first-time participants, is creating a ripple effect across the continent, shaping a legacy of hope, resilience, and innovation.”