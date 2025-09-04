Coalition Honours Udeh With 2025 Leadership And Peace Excellence Award

The Coalition of Nigerian Women Forum for Peace and Good Governance has conferred the 2025 Leadership and Peace Excellence Award on Pharm. Judith Ngozi Udeh, Principal Manager (Marketing) at Geneith Pharmaceuticals Limited, in recognition of her contributions to peace-building, healthcare development, and transformational leadership.

The award ceremony, held at Peace Media Hotel in Abuja, celebrated Udeh’s role in advancing healthcare marketing and institutional outreach, particularly through initiatives such as the Geneith Health Competition, which engages young people in health education and community development.

In her acceptance speech, Udeh expressed gratitude to the Coalition and dedicated the award to her team at Geneith Pharmaceuticals, describing the honour as a testament to the company’s collective commitment to social responsibility and innovation.

She reaffirmed her dedication to programmes that promote peace, equity, and sustainable development, while drawing attention to the challenges faced by the Nigerian girl child. “The struggles women face in early life often follow them into adulthood. We must create fair and supportive environments that allow women to thrive at every stage,” she said.

Udeh also acknowledged the support of Chief Emmanuel Umenwa, Chairman of Geneith Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Prince Cletus Ilobanafor, MD/Founder of CEOAFRICA, whom she credited as instrumental to her professional journey and the success of the Geneith Health Competition.

In its citation, the Coalition commended Udeh for her pioneering efforts in introducing new pharmaceutical products at the 97th Annual Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Conference in Uyo. Her contributions, it noted, have strengthened Geneith’s reputation for integrity, affordability, and innovation in the healthcare sector.

The Forum described Udeh as a trailblazer and catalyst for positive change, stressing that the award not only recognises her past achievements but also serves as a call to deepen her impact in peace-building, good governance, and healthcare advancement in Nigeria.