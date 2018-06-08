CNN’s Anthony Bourdain Found Dead in Hotel Room in France

According to CNN, the cause of death was suicide. He was in Strasbourg filming an upcoming segment in his series Parts Unknown. Bourdain was found unresponsive in his hotel room by a close friend, French chef Eric Ripert.

Bourdain was best known for his travel shows, where he told the stories of people and cultures from around the world through the food they ate. Parts Unknown was the latest in that series. Since premiering in 2013, the program has won five Emmy awards, and a Peabody.