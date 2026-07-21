Money market liquidity falls as CBN debits banks for CRR

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 21, 2026

Key Points

Banking system liquidity declined sharply after the CBN debited banks for Cash Reserve Ratio obligations

Market liquidity dropped to ₦1.82 trillion from ₦4.64 trillion at the close of last week

Analysts expect over ₦1.63 trillion in Treasury bill and OMO maturities to replenish liquidity in the coming days

Main Story

Liquidity in Nigeria’s money market weakened on Monday after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) debited deposit money banks for their Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) obligations, reducing available cash within the financial system.

According to FMDQ market data, banking system liquidity opened with a credit balance of ₦1.82 trillion, representing a sharp decline of ₦2.82 trillion from Friday’s closing level. The liquidity squeeze came as the Debt Management Office (DMO) also conducted its monthly Federal Government bond auction, increasing demand for market funds.

The tighter liquidity conditions pushed short-term funding costs slightly higher. The Open Repo (OPR) rate remained unchanged at 22.00%, while the Overnight (O/N) lending rate increased by five basis points to 22.18%, reflecting stronger demand for short-term liquidity among banks.

The CRR debit also reduced activity at the CBN’s Standing Deposit Facility (SDF), as banks adjusted their liquidity positions following the regulatory deduction.

Despite the temporary tightening, analysts expect market conditions to improve over the coming days, supported by anticipated inflows of approximately ₦1.63 trillion, comprising ₦378.43 billion from Treasury bill maturities and ₦1.25 trillion from Open Market Operations (OMO) bill maturities.

“Expected Treasury bill and OMO maturities should provide sufficient liquidity to stabilise short-term funding rates, although the Federal Government bond auction settlement may absorb part of the inflows,” market analysts said.

What’s Being Said

Analysts said the expected maturity inflows should largely offset the impact of the CRR debit, keeping money market rates relatively stable over the short term.

They also noted that while the Federal Government bond settlement could temporarily absorb liquidity, the overall banking system remains adequately funded compared with previous tightening cycles.

What’s Next

Approximately ₦1.63 trillion in Treasury bill and OMO maturities is expected to enter the banking system this week.

Investors will monitor liquidity conditions following settlement of the DMO’s monthly bond auction.

Money market rates will likely respond to the pace of liquidity injections and subsequent CBN liquidity management operations.

The Bottom Line: The CBN’s CRR debit temporarily tightened banking system liquidity, but substantial fixed-income maturities expected this week should cushion the impact. Unless the apex bank introduces additional liquidity tightening measures, short-term funding conditions are expected to remain broadly stable.