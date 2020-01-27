CIBN lauds Ecobank on Capacity Building, Professionalism

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Seye Awojobi has commended Ecobank Nigeria’s various initiatives targeted at building the capacity of its workforce. The Registrar made this disclosure while speaking at the graduation ceremony of Ecobank pioneer management trainees in Lagos.

Awojobi, who was represented by Group Head, Membership Services, CIBN, Akin Morakinyo observed that over the years, the bank has accorded priority to various learning and development initiatives that expose staff to new career development within the banking industry.

He emphasized that such competency improvement was important for the banking sector, stressing that it aligns with the current dynamics of the industry and global best practice.

He encouraged the young graduates to “make it happen”, by doing everything possible to excel in their chosen area in banking. “You should see yourself as change agents.

For you to grow in your career, you must possess integrity and honesty; you must also be consistent and aspire to achieve. Strive to do what is right at all times.”

He noted. Alluding to the state of the art equipment, syllabus and faculty of the Ecobank Academy, Awojobi disclosed that CIBN had granted exemptions in some of the courses in its professional examinations to graduates of the Academy.

He therefore urged the young graduates to take advantage of the Ecobank waiver to become chartered members of the Institute.

Also speaking, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, charged the graduates to discharge their duties and assignments with a high level of professionalism.

He stressed that Ecobank is a veritable platform for them to excel and attain their career aspirations. According to the Managing Director, “Ecobank is a great place for you to exhibit what you have been taught in the last 18 months in this Academy.

It is a place where you can achieve your career goals. Be ready to discharge your task effectively and efficiently and note that your future in the bank starts now.” Mr Akinwuntan reiterated that Ecobank is highly committed to delivering on its promise of investing in creating leaders for the banking industry.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Group Head, Talent, Learning and Organizational Development, Simon Rey, emphasized the power of synergy. He noted that young graduates need each other to excel and succeed in their job functions and career in the bank.

In his opening address, Acting Head, Human Resources, Ecobank Nigeria, Adekunle Adewuyi advised the young graduates to adhere strictly to the bank’s core values. He said the core values should be internalized as a driving force to become credible bankers.

The Ecobank pioneer set of management trainees passed through rigorous training for 18 months at Ecobank Nigeria Academy. The training involved classroom exercise, on the job rotation, special assignments to some Affiliates within the Group. The event tagged: “The Future Is Now” was attended by the industry regulator, CIBN, industry experts as well as partners.