Zenith Bank, Facebook to Host Workshop on Capacity Building for SMEs

Zenith Bank Plc in collaboration with Facebook is organizing a free one-day workshop for operators of small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs).

The capacity building programme is focused on how Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other digital channels could be used to engage potential prospects, market offerings and grow business volumes.

The workshop is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, January 29th and Thursday, January 30th, 2020 by 08:30 a.m. at Zenith Bank branches at 23, Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos; 201, Ikorodu Road, Obanikoro, Ilupeju, Lagos; and 2, Aromire Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

“The workshop is open to customers and non-customers of the bank. To register attendance, please send an e-mail titled: Zenith Bank SME Digital Workshop to [email protected] The e-mail should contain the following information: Name of the participant, preferred venue of attendance and date,” the bank stated.

Zenith Bank last month supported and sponsored various technology start-ups and innovative ideas at its Tech fair.

Speaking at the event, the MD/CEO, Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, pledged the bank’s continuous support for small businesses.

Source: THISDAY