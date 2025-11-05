China Warns U.S. Against Interference, Declares Full Support For Nigeria

China has reaffirmed its unwavering support for Nigeria, cautioning the United States against any form of military intervention or external meddling in the West African nation’s domestic affairs.

The statement came after recent U.S. criticisms over Nigeria’s handling of religious freedom, with Beijing stressing that every country must be allowed to determine its development path without foreign interference.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, speaking at a press conference in Beijing and quoted in a statement on the ministry’s website on Tuesday, said that China, as Nigeria’s comprehensive strategic partner, “firmly backs the Nigerian government in leading its people toward a development trajectory that aligns with the nation’s realities.”

She emphasized that China “opposes any interference in another country’s internal affairs under the guise of religion or human rights” and denounced threats of sanctions or the use of force as “unacceptable violations of sovereignty.”

Mao’s comments followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent declaration naming Nigeria a “country of particular concern” for alleged persecution of Christians. Trump had warned that Washington could halt aid or even take military action if Abuja “continues to allow the killing of Christians.”

Posting on his Truth Social account, Trump claimed that if such violence persists, the United States “will immediately suspend all aid and may move in with full military force to eliminate the Islamic terrorists responsible for these atrocities.”

The remarks have stirred global diplomatic reactions, with Beijing’s statement seen as a strong message against Western interventionism and a clear sign of China’s growing influence in African geopolitics.