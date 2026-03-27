NCC launches digital identity platform to tackle telecom fraud

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 27, 2026

Key Points

NCC introduces TIRMS platform to strengthen digital identity security

System targets fraud linked to recycled and swapped mobile numbers

New rules will require telecom operators to improve subscriber transparency

Main Story

The Nigerian Communications Commission has unveiled a new regulatory platform, the Telecommunications Identity Risk Management System (TIRMS), aimed at curbing fraud and strengthening trust in Nigeria’s digital ecosystem.

Speaking at a stakeholder forum in Abuja, Executive Vice-Chairman Aminu Maida said the initiative responds to rising cases of fraud linked to compromised mobile identities.

Mobile numbers, formally known as MSISDNs, have become central to financial transactions, digital authentication, and access to essential services. However, their increasing role has exposed vulnerabilities, particularly through recycled, swapped, or improperly registered SIM cards.

The NCC said TIRMS will function as a secure, cross-sectoral platform enabling service providers to verify mobile number status before granting access to sensitive services. The system is designed to flag dormant, suspicious, or fraud-linked numbers in real time.

As part of the rollout, the Commission has proposed amendments to existing telecom regulations. These include a mandatory 14-day notice before SIM churn, compulsory reporting of churned numbers within seven days, and stricter controls on fraudulently registered lines.

What’s Being Said

“The fraudulent use of recycled and swapped numbers has become a major channel for identity theft and financial crime,” said Aminu Maida, Executive Vice-Chairman, NCC.

“TIRMS will provide a unified framework to safeguard digital identities and restore trust across sectors,” he added.

“Digital trust is the operating licence of the modern economy — without it, systems cannot scale,” said Olatokunbo Oyeleye, Director of Cybersecurity and Internet Governance, NCC.

What’s Next

NCC to finalise regulatory amendments supporting TIRMS implementation

Telecom operators expected to integrate systems with the platform in phases

Stakeholder engagement to continue across banking and digital service sectors

The Bottom Line: The NCC’s TIRMS platform signals a decisive regulatory shift toward tightening digital identity controls, as Nigeria moves to close systemic gaps enabling telecom-linked financial fraud.