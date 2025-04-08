China Dismisses Trump’s 50% Tariff Threats, Promises To ‘Fight Till the End’

China has firmly pushed back against the latest tariff threat from U.S. President Donald Trump, signaling a renewed escalation in the long-standing trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies. On Tuesday, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce—via state news agency Xinhua—condemned Washington’s proposed 50% tariff hike on Chinese imports, pledging to take decisive countermeasures in defense of its national interests.

In a strongly worded statement, the Ministry accused the U.S. of “unilateral bullying” and “blackmail,” labeling the proposed tariffs as baseless and a violation of international trade norms.

“If the U.S. is determined to go down the wrong path, China will fight till the end,” the Ministry declared.

Beijing emphasized that its countermeasures are legitimate responses aimed at protecting the country’s sovereignty, security, and development interests, while also preserving a stable international trade system. It further warned that the latest threat only deepens Washington’s policy missteps and risks destabilizing global commerce.

Trump’s Tariff Ultimatum

The renewed tensions follow a 24-hour ultimatum issued by President Trump via social media on Monday, demanding that Beijing withdraw its recently imposed 34% retaliatory tariffs on American goods.

Should China fail to comply, Trump warned that an additional 50% tariff on Chinese imports would be implemented starting April 9, 2025. The new tariffs would come on top of a 34% levy already set to take effect on Wednesday and an earlier 20% duty imposed over fentanyl-related concerns—raising the total tariff rate on Chinese goods to an unprecedented 104%.

A senior White House official defended the aggressive strategy, describing it as a justified response to “decades of unfair trade practices” by China. Trump has repeatedly positioned tariffs as a tool to level the playing field for American industries and correct what he describes as a longstanding trade imbalance.

Wider Implications and Market Reactions

Earlier on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Trump labeled China “the biggest abuser” of free trade with the United States, asserting that the tariffs are contributing billions of dollars to the U.S. economy without triggering inflation.

However, his sweeping tariff threats—ranging from 10% to 50% and affecting multiple countries—have sent tremors through global markets, heightening economic uncertainty. Economists and trade analysts warn that the intensifying U.S.-China trade conflict could trigger far-reaching disruptions to global trade flows, investment patterns, and market stability.

As both superpowers double down on their positions, the stakes in this trade war continue to rise—leaving global businesses and policymakers on edge amid a climate of growing protectionism.