Changan Expands Global Footprint With Launch Of X7 Plus And CS95 Models

Changan Automobile, a leading name in the global automotive industry, continues to solidify its position as a dominant force in the market with the launch of two premium models—the Changan X7 Plus and the Changan CS95.

This event marks a significant milestone in the company’s ambitious global expansion strategy and reflects its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology, innovative design, and exceptional quality to its customers worldwide. With a focus on providing unparalleled automotive experiences, Changan is making strides not only in product development but also in enhancing its global presence through strategic partnerships and infrastructure expansion.

Stephanie Wang, Head of African Sales at Changan, revealed the company’s impressive achievements for 2024 during the launch. She announced that Changan sold over 2.5 million vehicles globally in the first 11 months of the year, including more than 640,000 new energy vehicles (NEVs). Additionally, overseas sales surged to 340,000 units, representing a remarkable year-on-year growth of 53%.

Speaking at the event, Wang emphasized the company’s customer-centric approach. “Changan’s success in 2024 is a direct reflection of our customer-centred, product-focused, and market-oriented philosophy,” she said. “These achievements are not just numbers; they represent our dedication to quality, innovation, and expanding our global presence.”

Global Expansion and Infrastructure Development

Changan’s global growth has been underscored by strategic initiatives, including the establishment of a Middle East and Africa base in Dubai. This effort is part of the company’s ambitious “Vast Ocean Plan,” aimed at strengthening its footprint in key international markets. As part of this expansion, Changan has also launched a state-of-the-art parts distribution center in the Jebel Ali Free Zone in collaboration with Hellmann, a German logistics powerhouse.

The facility, initially spanning 2,000 square meters, is designed to cater to the growing demands of the Middle Eastern and African markets. This initiative has drastically reduced lead times for spare parts delivery—from 60 days to just five days. Wang also hinted at plans to expand the facility to over 10,000 square meters by 2025, further solidifying Changan’s position as an industry leader in the region.

“This is just the beginning,” Wang remarked. “With strong partnerships like the one we have with Mikano International, we will continue to grow and build Changan into the leading Chinese automotive brand in this region.”

Launching the X7 Plus and CS95 in Nigeria

The unveiling of the Changan X7 Plus and CS95 in Nigeria signifies the brand’s determination to dominate Africa’s automotive industry. According to Wang, these globally recognized models will provide Nigerian customers with top-tier ownership experiences, including advanced features and excellent after-sales service. She expressed confidence that the new models would resonate with local buyers, further enhancing Changan’s reputation for quality and reliability.

Omar Karameh, Executive Director of Mikano International Limited, echoed Wang’s sentiments, expressing enthusiasm for the collaboration between Mikano Motors and Changan. “When we launched Mikano Motors just two short years ago as the official dealer for the Changan brand, we had a bold vision: to redefine the automotive experience in Nigeria and set a new standard of excellence,” Karameh stated.

He highlighted the rapid growth of Mikano Motors, which has become a leader in Nigeria’s automotive market within a short span. “This achievement speaks to the strength of the Changan brand, the trust of our clients, and the relentless dedication of our team,” he said.

Commitment to Accessibility and Service

One of the pillars of Changan’s success in Africa has been its focus on accessibility and customer service. Karameh noted that Mikano Motors’ nationwide presence, supported by strategically located dealers, showrooms, and service centers, ensures that customers’ needs are met wherever they are. He also unveiled Mikano Motors’ latest showroom in Kano, which is the largest automotive facility of its kind in the region.

“The Kano facility symbolizes our dedication to bringing world-class automotive solutions closer to our customers,” Karameh said. “From the sleek sophistication of the Changan CS series to the versatile and robust Eado and Alsvin models, our vehicles have become trusted companions across industries, including banking and telecommunications.”

Looking Ahead

With its innovative products and unwavering commitment to quality, Changan is set to redefine the automotive landscape in Africa and beyond. The launch of the X7 Plus and CS95 models marks another step forward in its journey to becoming a global leader in the automotive industry.