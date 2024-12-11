The Most Memorable Sports Quotes Of 2024

The world of sports in 2024 was filled with drama, triumph, and unforgettable moments. Athletes across various disciplines showcased not only their physical prowess but also their emotional depth and humanity, leaving us with words that resonated far beyond the arenas, courts, and fields.

These quotes capture the essence of a remarkable year in sports, reflecting the joy, struggles, and indomitable spirit of those who inspire millions around the globe. Here is a curated collection of some of the most impactful and defining quotes from 2024.

Basketball

“That moment — us checking in together — is something I’ll never forget, no matter how old I get, how my memory may fade as I get older or whatever. I will never forget that moment.”

— LeBron James on the historic occasion of him and his son Bronny becoming the first father-son duo to play on the same NBA team.

Boxing

“No knock-out, no problem. I don’t think about it because we had a win.”

— Oleksandr Usyk after his hard-fought split decision victory over Tyson Fury in the first heavyweight unification bout since 1999.

Cricket

“Playing for England is the best job in the world and I’ve been privileged to do it for a long time.”

— James Anderson, England’s legendary bowler, reflecting on his illustrious 20-year international career as he retired in July with 704 wickets to his name.

“We all know she is a once-in-a-generation player. What she was able to do tonight was incredible. The world is her oyster.”

— Sophie Devine, captain of New Zealand’s cricket team, praising all-rounder Amelia Kerr after her match-winning performance in the women’s T20 World Cup final.

“He is the kind of player who has come on Earth to play cricket, he settles for nothing else.”

— Pramod Kumar, cricket coach, on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 13-year-old prodigy who became the youngest player ever signed by an IPL franchise.

Cycling

“Cycling has given me so much and I love the sport. I can now say that I have achieved everything that I can on the bike.”

— Mark Cavendish, record-breaking sprinter, announcing his retirement.

Formula One

“There is tension here while he remains in position. The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can’t go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems.”

— Jos Verstappen, father of Max Verstappen, expressing frustrations over Red Bull team dynamics involving Christian Horner.

“To stand here as a four-time world champion is something I never thought was possible. It was a very challenging season.”

— Max Verstappen after clinching his fourth Formula One world title.

“We had to suffer. We had to suffer like animals.”

— Nico Williams, Spain winger, after a dramatic late victory over England in Berlin to win Euro 2024.

“As people, as athletes, as men, they have shown what they are worth. I cried with the boys.”

— Marco Tura, president of San Marino’s Football Federation, celebrating their first-ever away win, a historic 3-1 victory over Liechtenstein.

Olympics

“After all these years putting the mental work in, it’s paid off.”

— Simone Biles on her triumphant return, winning three golds and a silver at the Paris Olympics after overcoming the ‘twisties.’

“Everyone competing in the women’s category… is complying with competition eligibility rules. They are women in their passports and it’s stated in there that they are female.”

— Mark Adams, IOC spokesman, addressing the gender controversy involving boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting.

“I wanted to show the strength of performance and the presence of women in general, and Algerian women in particular.”

— Imane Khelif, Algerian boxer and gold medalist.

“I can’t go out to restaurants like I used to anymore. I can’t do my shopping alone. I wear a cap and glasses. I try to hide a little. It’s a fairly radical change in status.”

— Leon Marchand, French Olympic swimming hero, on his life after winning four individual gold medals in Paris.

“This may well be the greatest sports photo of all time.”

— News.com.au on AFP photographer Jerome Brouillet’s iconic Olympics-defining shot of Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina.

Paralympics

“All athletes and coaches who trained on the territory of Ukraine were always at risk of serious injuries and wounds, or death from Russian missiles and bomb drones. It was incredibly difficult.”

— Valeriy Sushkevych, president of Ukraine’s Paralympic Committee.

“I try to think of it as making beauty out of ashes, you know, rising as a phoenix would, showing the world that regardless of your circumstances, you really can do anything that you put your heart and mind to.”

— Tracy Otto, US Paralympic archer, on overcoming life-changing injuries to compete at the highest level.

Tennis

“I leave with the peace of mind that I have left a legacy, which I really feel is not just a sporting one but a personal one.”

— Rafael Nadal on his emotional retirement at the Davis Cup finals.

“You beat me — a lot. More than I managed to beat you. You challenged me in ways no one else could.”

— Roger Federer, paying tribute to Rafael Nadal upon his retirement.

“After I lost my father, it has always been my goal to put our family name in the history of tennis. I’m proud of my family that they never gave up on my dream and that they were doing everything they could to keep me going.”

— Aryna Sabalenka, after winning the US Open.