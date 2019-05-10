CBN Targets 27,000 Kano Rice Farmers with Anchor Borrowers Programme

At least 27, 000 registered rice farmers in Kano state are to benefit from the Anchor Borrowers Programme of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the 2019 rainy season farming.

The state’s Chairman, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Abubakar Aliyu, told Journalists in Kano that the registered farmers were selected from the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

“We have no fewer than 27, 000 registered farmers in our association, who will benefit from the Federal Government’s Anchor Borrower programme this planting season,” he said.

Aliyu explained that each farmer would collect, as part of a total package, seeds, fertiliser, chemicals, and some funds for the payment of labourers.

“The total package of the facility is N219, 000 per farmer. Each farmer will receive fertiliser, seeds, chemicals, water pump, and cash backing for the payment of labourers,” he added.

The RIFAN Chairman also said that the disbursement of the package would start soon to enable the farmers to begin preparation ahead of the year’s rainy season farming.

He appealed to beneficiaries to make judicious use of the facility to boost rice production in the state and improve their socio-economic standing.

Source: VON