CBN Raises Treasury Bills Rates, Allots ₦1.1 Trillion to Investors

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 9, 2026

Key Points

CBN allotted approximately ₦1.1 trillion across three Treasury Bills tenors

Stop rates increased on the 91-day and 364-day instruments, while the 182-day tenor remained unchanged

Investors submitted about ₦1.6 trillion in bids, reflecting sustained demand for high-yield government securities

Main Story

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) raised stop rates on selected Treasury Bills at Wednesday’s Primary Market Auction (PMA), allocating approximately ₦1.1 trillion to investors amid continued strong demand for government securities.

The auction, conducted by the Debt Management Office (DMO) on behalf of the CBN, offered ₦700 billion across the standard tenors, comprising ₦100 billion in 91-day bills, ₦100 billion in 182-day bills, and ₦500 billion in 364-day bills.

Total subscriptions reached approximately ₦1.6 trillion, underscoring sustained investor appetite for fixed-income instruments as elevated interest rates continue to attract institutional and retail investors seeking relatively low-risk returns.

Auction results showed that the stop rate on the 91-day Treasury Bill increased by 2 basis points to 16.30%, while the 364-day bill rose by 36 basis points to 17.70%. The 182-day bill remained unchanged at 16.50%.

Activity in the secondary Treasury Bills market remained relatively subdued following the auction. According to CardinalStone Securities Limited, mild buying interest was concentrated along the medium- to long-end of the yield curve, causing the average Treasury Bills yield to decline by 4 basis points to 18.50%.

The latest auction reflects the monetary authority’s continued effort to manage liquidity while maintaining attractive yields for government borrowing in a high-interest-rate environment.

What’s Being Said

“Mild buying interest along the medium- to long-end of the curve pushed average Treasury Bills yields lower by four basis points to close at 18.50%,” CardinalStone Securities Limited said in its market update.

Market participants say demand for Treasury Bills remains robust as investors continue to favour high-yield government securities amid prevailing monetary tightening.

What’s Next

Investors will monitor liquidity conditions ahead of the next Primary Market Auction.

Attention will remain on the CBN’s monetary policy stance and its impact on fixed-income yields.

Market participants will also watch inflation and interest rate trends for clues on future Treasury Bills pricing.

The Bottom Line: The strong oversubscription at the latest Treasury Bills auction reinforces investor preference for fixed-income assets as elevated yields remain attractive. The increase in stop rates also signals that the CBN continues to prioritise liquidity management while maintaining competitive returns for investors.