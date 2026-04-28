CBN marks global money week with financial literacy drive for students

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points

CBN organised a financial literacy programme for secondary school students in Abuja

Initiative held as part of Global Money Week 2026 celebrations

Theme “Smart MoneyTalks” promotes open discussions on financial management

Students exposed to savings, investment, and responsible spending concepts

Main Story

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has intensified efforts to deepen financial literacy among young Nigerians, hosting a financial education programme for selected secondary school students in Abuja to commemorate the 2026 Global Money Week.

Speaking at the event, Director of Consumer Protection and Financial Inclusion, Mrs Aisha Olatinwo, said participating schools were selected based on their outstanding performance in previous CBN-organised quizzes and analytical competitions.

She described Global Money Week as a global campaign aimed at equipping young people with the knowledge, skills, and confidence required to make informed and responsible financial decisions.

“The theme ‘Smart MoneyTalks’ is a reminder of the importance of open conversations about money. It encourages us not only to learn about finances but to discuss, question, and share knowledge on how to earn, save, spend, and invest wisely,” Olatinwo stated.

According to her, financial literacy has become a critical life skill in today’s rapidly evolving economic environment, noting that informed financial decision-making contributes to both household stability and national economic growth.

The CBN highlighted several ongoing consumer-focused initiatives, including the Bank Consumer Education Series delivered through digital and public channels, as well as the “Sabi Money” platform—an e-learning initiative designed to empower individuals, particularly students, to understand and disseminate financial knowledge.

Olatinwo added that the Global Money Week campaign would extend beyond classrooms to markets, communities, and informal sectors across Nigeria, reinforcing the bank’s inclusive financial education strategy.

Also speaking, Head of Financial Inclusion Division, Mrs Temilade Akinfadeyi, said the 2026 financial literacy fair was structured to provide a practical and engaging learning environment.

“Participants will interact with financial institutions, explore products tailored to young people, and gain insights that will support better financial decisions both now and in the future,” she said.

Similarly, Head of Consumer Education and Evaluation, Mr Amuwa Nelson, urged students to maximise the opportunity, stressing that early financial habits play a decisive role in shaping long-term financial stability.

Participating schools included Doveland International School, Living Fountain International School, Government Day Secondary School, Wuse, and Government Science School, Maitama.

What’s Being Said

CBN officials emphasised that sustained financial education is key to building a financially responsible population, especially among youth who represent the future workforce.

What’s Next

The apex bank is expected to expand its financial literacy campaigns nationwide throughout the Global Money Week period, targeting broader demographics beyond students.