FG unveils FCC digital platform to enhance transparency, inclusive governance

Key points

Federal Government launches FCC website to promote transparency and accountability.

Platform designed to provide real-time access to data, compliance reports, and public services.

Stakeholders emphasise digital innovation as key to inclusive governance and institutional reform.

Main story

The Federal Government has unveiled a new digital platform for the Federal Character Commission (FCC) as part of efforts to strengthen transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, who performed the unveiling in Abuja on Tuesday, described the initiative as a strategic milestone in the commission’s evolution and Nigeria’s pursuit of equitable governance.

Akume said the FCC, as a constitutional body, plays a critical role in ensuring fair representation of Nigeria’s diverse population in public institutions. He noted that the principle of federal character remains both a legal obligation and a moral imperative for national unity and stability.

He added that the new website is expected to go beyond a mere digital presence to function as a dynamic governance tool, offering real-time access to data, guidelines, certifications, and public inquiries.

Nigeria’s governance system has long faced challenges around transparency, equitable representation, and public trust in institutions. Limited access to information and bureaucratic bottlenecks have often hindered effective citizen engagement.

The need for data-driven governance and digital transformation has become increasingly urgent, particularly in ensuring compliance with the federal character principle across ministries, departments, and agencies.

What’s being said

Akume urged the FCC to leverage the platform to publish compliance data, institutional reports, and federal character indices in an open and verifiable manner. He also called for innovation in regulatory oversight and improved citizen engagement.

Wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu, represented by Laila Jibrin, described the platform as a significant step toward strengthening institutional capacity and national cohesion. She emphasised that its effectiveness would depend on consistent updates and user-friendly design.

The FCC Executive Chairman, Hulayat Omidiran, said the platform would enhance access to policies, recruitment processes, and compliance requirements, while improving communication between the commission and stakeholders.

Similarly, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, represented by Idris Wase, commended the initiative, noting that digital platforms are essential for strengthening oversight, accountability, and equitable access to opportunities.

What’s next

The FCC is expected to operationalise the platform by ensuring regular updates, integrating data systems, and expanding its functionalities to support service delivery and public engagement.

Stakeholders anticipate that the platform will serve as a model for digital transformation across other government agencies.

Bottom line

The launch of the FCC digital platform signals a shift toward technology-driven governance in Nigeria, with the potential to enhance transparency, improve accountability, and deepen public trust—provided it is effectively implemented and sustained.