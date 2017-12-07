CAPITAL MARKET JOB | Head, Technology Services at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE)

The Nigerian Stock Exchange, services the largest economy in Africa, and is championing the development of Africa’s financial markets. The Exchange offers listing and trading services, licensing services, market data solutions, ancillary technology services, and more. It is an open, professional and vibrant exchange, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Head, Technology Services

Location: Lagos

Division: Market Operations & Technology Division

Department: Technology Services Department

Report to: Grade: Principal Manager – Deputy General Manager

Estimated Date of Resumption: Sunday, February 4, 2018



Job Summary

The Head of Technology Services reports to the Executive Director, Market Operations and Technology and is responsible for translating the Exchange’s vision into a technical vision and leading the Exchanges technical developments and service delivery.

The post holder will possess a proven track record in designing, building and supporting a world class technical infrastructure and applications services in a secure manner with maximum uptime and in line with ITIL principles.

The successful candidate will have a solid technical background and will be very technically ‘on the ball’ with the ability to get ‘hands-on’ where required, but also able to manage a team of technologists based on robust processes and communicate effectively at senior management levels to explain technical issues.

The post holder will be strategically minded, with ability to identify new/emerging technology options and have robust technical project delivery skills to deliver complex and highly visible technology change projects and would have gained experience ideally across several locations/geographies and within Emerging Markets operations of the Financial Services sector.

This is a high profile opportunity to use your skills in transforming a leading Emerging Markets Exchange and positioning it for growth and leadership within its region using technology as a competitive and business transformational tool.

Key Responsibilities

Drive the formulation of the technology strategy. Lead its execution, working in close collaboration with both internal and external stakeholders

Build, retain and motivate a best in class technology team across all the main technology disciplines and oversee associated changes

Ensure the Exchange operates a high availability, robust and high permanent technology infrastructure and services, visible to both internal and external stakeholders

Establish technical standards that will ensure a highly available and secure technology environment. Ensure adherence to the standards

Work with external stakeholders to establish appropriate industry wide standards to leverage STP initiatives Develop processes to ensure that agreed SLAs are met

Identify and manage strategic supplier relationships to augment internal and strategic capabilities, whilst ensuring a high level of service delivery

Provide strong leadership skills, ensuring the highest standards of governance, deliverables, risk and stakeholder management

Manage and deliver the technology services in line with global best practices for infrastructure (ITIL) and applications (SDLC)

Be accountable for the delivery of all technology services (BAU) and outcomes for all technology changes run by the Market Operations and Technology division

Provide E2E technology integration from clients to brokers, trading, clearing, settlements and clearing, including risk surveillance

Ensure appropriate technologies to re-engineer the business processes are identified, implemented and maintained

Generate a comprehensive resource plan for the technology organisation to identify appropriate resources (internal and external) that will be essential to achieve delivery objectives. Drive the secondment of these resources to ensure timely and quality delivery

Monitor project/programme timelines, milestones, budget and resource usage to ensure delivery to plan and budget. Pro-actively manage deviations

Produce monthly executive management technology services report detailing service delivery against benchmark, budgets, quality, deviations from plan and risks for management attention

Manage and deploy available funds and resources efficiently

Ensure that all disaster recovery related technology services are up to date and will support the business in the unlikely event of an invocation. Ensure that these are tested regularly in line with the plan

Continually train and coach other team members to become self-sufficient

Hands-on current and deep expertise in at least two technical disciplines (networks, OS, software development, hardware, technology quality assurance, telecoms)

Data Centre Management and Support

Ability to interpret technology and market trends as a foundation for technology roadmaps

Technical Programme and Project Management

Business case development

Call centre / Technical Helpdesk Service delivery

Strong knowledge of information security principles and application Strong governance exposure

Technical Production Support

Ability to work with and influence senior executives

Pro-activeness in addressing any service / quality issues and deviations from plan Technology Architecture. Experience within Exchanges/Financial Services sector will be a distinct advantage Market data services experience will be a distinct advantage

Qualifications And Experience

Minimum of 15 years post National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme delivery experience

B.Sc degree in Computer Science, Engineering discipline, Mathematics or Physics will be a distinct advantage.

Functional Competencies:

Data Management

Emerging Technologies

Information Security

Information Technology Policy and Planning

Information Technology Service Operations

Risk Management

Web-Based Technologies

Behavioural Competencies:

Attention to Detail

Change Management

Decision Making

Diversity Management

Team Work

Application Closing Date

10th January, 2018.

How to Apply

