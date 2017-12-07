BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Western Union Recruiting for AML Compliance Officer

Western Union Company, a leader in global payment services, in 2015 celebrated its 20th anniversary in Africa. With over 34,000 locations and connections to millions of bank accounts and mobile wallets in more than 50 countries and territories across Africa, the Western Union network serves millions of senders and receivers with a choice of 120 currencies.

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: AML Compliance Officer



Ref No: 1705348

Location: Lagos

Job Description

We are seeking for an AML Compliance Officer based in our Lagos, Nigeria Office

In this role, you will responsible for working directly with Western Union Agents within assigned territory of Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone.

You will be the primary compliance resource with responsibilities of measuring Agents Compliance and Anti-Fraud programs; driving training and awareness initiatives, and, providing guidance and support to Agents.

You will also be responsible for driving Agents to implement or enhance compliance and anti-fraud procedures and assist in the development of Agents Locations Compliance and Anti-Fraud programs, as required.

Sound interesting? Here are some specifics:

Propose corrective action measures to mitigate any risks identified throughout the conduction of the Compliance reviews of Agents (Locations /Points of Sale),

Conduct regular WU Locations/Points of Sales reviews (Onsite /Offsite)

Execute on established WU AML (Anti-money laundering) Compliance & Anti-Fraud programs, principles, standards & oversight expectations within assigned territory.

Implement policies and procedures designed to mitigate exposure and enhance compliance activities.

Ensure that the locations Compliance program is maintained and relevant and up to Western Union Compliance Minimum Standards

Conduct Anti-Fraud/Anti money laundering awareness ad-hoc training for locations operators during onsite reviews

Provides guidance, policy interpretation and support to Agents locations within the region.

Actively participates in Region Compliance discussions on risk and participates in governance and risk mitigation meetings as appropriate.

Performs other duties as assigned by the manager of the region: GDD-FIU-FRM referrals and escalations, agents reviews, regulatory outreach

Perform other duties as assigned by the manager of the region: manage referrals and escalations, agent reviews, and regulatory outreach

Requirements

What you will need to succeed:

Bachelor’s degree in any field of the following: Business Administration, Law, Finance, Accounting, Economics with proven work experience within the financial services industry/Risk, Audit or Internal Control

At least 3 years’ experience in a similar position within a financial industry or as compliance-officer and/or Risk, Audit and internal controller.

Fluent in English.

Detail oriented, excellent computer skills with all common MS Office programs

Very good presentation skills.

Aptitude for continuously learning and understanding AML(Anti-money laundering) risks and concerns as well as product uses and risks

Ability to operate multi-nationally with internal business partners and Agents

Ability to work in a self-directed and remote environment

Demonstrated understanding of the Western Union business practices, organizational structure

Demonstrated ability to draft clear and professional reports and other documents of a legal, compliance and business nature

Excellent analysis and problem-solving skills

Demonstrated ability to appropriately work with confidential information

Ability to facilitate the collection of information through interviews, meetings etc.

Ability to articulate, communicate information to various audiences verbally and in writing

Excellent demonstrated organizational skills, including time management, record keeping, self-scheduling, and follow-up

Must be a self-starter and be able to act independently

Demonstrated ability to handle multiple priorities in a dynamic environment

Ability to travel up to 50% or less depending upon work location and area assigned.

What’s in it for you?

Competitive global pay and benefits

Unparalleled experience as part of one of the most advanced compliance teams in the world, with opportunities to build valuable skills and grow your career

Diverse, global team with colleagues in over 50 countries

