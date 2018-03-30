Canon Celebrates 15th Consecutive Year of No.1 Share of Global Interchangeable-Lens Digital Camera Market

Canon Inc has announced today that the Company’s interchangeable-lens digital cameras (digital SLR and compact-system cameras) have maintained the No. 1 share of the global market for 15 consecutive years, from 2003 to 2017.

Canon develops the key components featured in its interchangeable-lens cameras—CMOS image sensors, image processors and interchangeable lenses—in the pursuit of “Speed, Comfort and High Image Quality, the core concept of the EOS series.”

The company effectively responds to the needs of a wide range of users through its extensive line-up of cameras, catering to all levels of photography from beginner to professional and a total of 93 EF series interchangeable lenses.

“As experts in imaging we believe it’s our role to create powerful tools and services that offer consumers the best possible imaging experience.

Innovation will always play a key part in Canon, and maintaining the No.1 share of the global market for the 15th year in a row is a testament to our efforts.

We are among the top three in patent submissions globally, and we will continuously push the boundaries of imaging technology to pioneer new experiences and creative opportunities that will deliver value to our customers and equip them to be story tellers today and in the future.” said Somesh Adukia, Sales and Marketing Director B2C, Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).

In 2003, the dawn of digital SLR cameras, Canon introduced its breakthrough EOS 300D digital camera. This groundbreaking camera, which was competitively priced and featured a compact, lightweight design, captured the top share of the global market and set the stage for growth in the digital SLR market.

Since then, Canon has continued to launch a range of groundbreaking products, including the professional-model EOS-1D series and the EOS 5D series, which paved the way for digital SLR video recording.

The company has further bolstered the EOS line-up by continuing to introduce new products including accessories, interchangeable lenses and the EOS M series of compact-system cameras.

During 2017, Canon introduced the EOS 6D Mark II as part of an impressive line-up of interchangeable-lens camera products that supported the company’s achievement of a 15th consecutive year at the top of the global market.

Canon will continue to refine its diverse imaging technologies based on its core optical technology, combining still-image, video and network capabilities to expand and create an even stronger EOS System that meets the needs of increasingly diverse users to promote the spread of photo and video culture.

What’s more, thanks to advances in imaging technology, Canon is opening-up new expressive avenues, where texture, three-dimensionality and a sense of realism can be recreated in both still images and videos, to support appealing imaging experiences.

Footnotes:

1 Based on a Canon survey.

2 Includes two EF lens extenders and fourteen EF Cinema Lenses (as of March 28, 2018).

3 A total of six digital ILC cameras were released in EMEA in 2017: The EOS 77D, EOS 800D and EOS M6, EOS 200D, EOS 6D Mark II and the EOS M100.